Saints at Eagles Expected to be a toss-up

The New Orleans Saints are looking to keep their NFC playoff positioning with a big time bounce back game on the road after a two game losing streak. In order to do so, they’ll have to continue overcoming their increasingly long list of injuries and find a way to limit the Philadelphia Eagles’ ground game.

The Saints may go into this matchup without superstar running back Alvin Kamara for the second week in a row. On top of that, they could also be without their two starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, just to complicate matters. This team has battled injury all season long, and this particular weekend packs a unique challenge with mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts on the other side. Hurts and running back Miles Sanders each ran for 100+ yards when these two teams met last year. The Saints defense, which will have to do a lot of heavy lifting in this one, will work to not allow a repeat of the 2020 loss in Philly. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are currently 2-point road underdogs, and experts seems to be split when it comes picking this one between the Saints and Eagles.

Not gonna lie—this is a deadlock-heavy week. And the splits start in Pennsylvania, where the unreliable but improving Philadelphia Eagles are laying a single point against the somewhat depleted and inconsistent New Orleans Saints. Kenyon on New Orleans: “The Eagles have been one of the more Jekyll-and-Hyde teams of the 2021 NFL season as they ride the Jalen Hurts rollercoaster. Hurts is coming off an impressive performance on the road against the Broncos but faces a much stiffer test this weekend against the Saints, who have allowed the fewest points of any team in the NFC. This game should be viewed as a toss-up which is why I would take the point for the Saints.” Gagnon on Philly: “Hurts has a 108.3 passer rating the last two weeks, and I believe in him far more than I believe in Trevor Siemian, who lost the benefit of the doubt earlier in his career with the Broncos and Jets and was never as talented as Hurts anyway. The Saints might be a slightly better team beyond that, but not enough for me to take them in a virtual pick ‘em situation on the road following back-to-back losses.” Obviously, we wouldn’t fault you for waiting on Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s status to become more cemented before rolling the dice either way here, even if that might cost you value one way or another. Predictions

Davenport: Philadelphia

Gagnon: Philadelphia

Kenyon: New Orleans

O’Donnell: New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Sobleski: Philadelphia Score Prediction: Eagles 21, Saints 20

MDS’s take: I like the way the Eagles have been playing in the last few weeks, and they’re going to keep it going against the Saints. MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Saints 20. Florio’s take: The Eagles are soaring. The Saints are sinking. And that’s a recipe for New Orleans turning things around, at least for one day. Florio’s pick: Saints 27, Eagles 17.

After ignoring the run earlier in the season, the Eagles (4-6) have rushed for over 130 yards in each of their last four games, including two performances over 200 yards. That strategy may not work against the Saints (5-4), whose defense has given up more than 100 rushing yards only once. The Saints have been unbearably hard to predict, but even with running back Alvin Kamara’s (knee) status unclear, the defense should carry New Orleans, forcing the Eagles to revert to leaning on Jalen Hurts. Pick: Saints +1.5

The Saints are playing consecutive road games outside the division, which is tough. The Eagles impressed last week in winning at Denver and Jalen Hurts is improving by the week. But this Saints defense is good and I think it will slow the Eagles offense. Saints get by with just enough offense.X Pick: Saints 21, Eagles 17

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @RossJacksonNOLA. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.