New Orleans Saints rookie roundup heading into Week 11 against Philadelphia

The New Orleans Saints traveled to Nashville on Sunday to take on the Tennessee Titans, No. 1 seed in the AFC. New Orleans’ second half efforts were not enough as they came up just short 23-21.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian went 19-of-34 passing for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Mark Ingram became the Saints’ all-time leading rusher after carrying the ball 14 times for 47 yards and a score.

Pete Werner’s role increasing?

After playing just 20 percent of defensive snaps against Atlanta in Week 9, Werner was on the field for 25 of 60 snaps against Tennessee. While his snap counts haven’t been what they were in Weeks 3-7, he’s still making an impact.

Werner got the start and recorded two tackles and a quarterback hit. Linebacker Kwon Alexander continues to be favored as he was in on 57 percent of snaps and recorded five tackles, one for loss and one pass defended.

Paulson Adebo was solid in coverage and tackling

Third-rounder Paulson Adebo played just under two-thirds of the defensive snaps at cornerback alongside Marshon Lattimore. Adebo recorded three total tackles including one for loss.

Adebo allowed just one catch for 16 yards on four targets against Titans Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown.

It turns out the Saints still need a kicker

Undrafted kicker Brian Johnson was looking promising. He made both field goals last week - including a 52-yarder and an extra point, but Week 10 was a completely different story. Johnson made a 20-yard field goal but missed both extra-point attempts.

It looks like New Orleans is missing kicker Wil Lutz more than ever. Lutz was designated to return from injured reserve in Week 6, but he suffered a setback while rehabbing his groin injury and will not return this season.

First-round defensive end Payton Turner was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered against the Falcons. Fourth-round quarterback Ian Book was active for the second time but did not play. Sixth-round offensive tackle Landon Young played three special teams snaps.

Next up for the Saints is another road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Saints will need their defense to come ready to play against a Philadelphia team that has scored 98 points in their last three games.

