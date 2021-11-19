Fan’s confidence in Saints falls even further

The New Orleans Saints suffered yet another last second loss after coming back from a huge deficit, this time against the AFC’s top team the Tennessee Titans. The Saints were down 14 points late into the third quarter, but managed to cut the lead to 8 with 5:33 remaining in the game. The Saints drove down the field on the hottest team in football and scored the touchdown they needed to potentially get the game into overtime. However, a false start by tight end Adam Trautman cost the Saints 5 yards on the ensuing two point conversion attempt, and the Saints were unable to score they tying points.

This game saw quarterback Trevor Siemian throw for nearly 300 yards to go along with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Saints outgained the Titans and kept their offense in check, holding them to their fewest points since Week 1. The Saints were ultimately undone by a missed extra point, which would have negated the need for the two point conversion in the first place, a terrible roughing the passer call that negated a Marcus Williams interception in the end zone on a drive the Titans would go on to score a touchdown, and a fumble on the 2nd half kickoff return, also leading to a Titans touchdown. The Saints own mistakes and misfortune cost them a road win over the top seed in the AFC. After a game like this, it’s hard to feel good about the direction of the team.

Just 57% of Saints fans think they are headed in the right direction, and after a second straight loss it is easy to see why. The Saints now head to Philadelphia to play an Eagles team that is already fighting for their season. The Eagles easily defeated the Denver Broncos last week, and could possibly be getting starting running back Miles Sanders back from injury this week as well. The Saints need to win the game if they are to stay in the playoff hunt. They have been given a gift by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have also lost two in a row, meaning the Saints have not lost any ground during this losing streak. The Saints currently sit a half game ahead of the Panthers for the second wild card spot, a team they do not hold the tiebreaker over due to them losing in Carolina earlier this year.

Saints Playoff Chance Percentages



NYTimes

Win vs. PHI: 79%

Current: 65%

Loss vs. PHI: 53%



FiveThirtyEight

Win vs. PHI: 67%

Current: 47%

Loss vs. PHI: 31%



Football Outsiders

Current: 57.9%



Playoff Status

Win vs. PHI: 71%

Current: 60%

Loss vs. PHI: 49% — the saints 2031 30/30 documentary (@rp_21_) November 18, 2021

The good news for Saints fans is that Siemian has looked solid in his two games starting thus far, throwing 249+ yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions in both games. The production needs to come earlier in the game however, as the Saints have fallen behind early in their last two losses and have been unable to finish off the comeback. Despite this, the Saints still currently sit at 5-4, with three of their wins coming against teams currently sitting in a playoff position.

They have proven capable of defeating high quality teams, and the defense has proven to be one of the elite units in the NFL. The new Siemian led offense is going to need to start scoring earlier, and the entire team is going to need to cut down on the mistakes if they hope to return to the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

