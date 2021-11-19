Saints at Eagles final injury report: Alvin Kamara, starting tackles out

The New Orleans Saints have been no stranger to injuries this season., particularly on the offensive side. Several injuries amounting in games missed across the offensive line, a season ending injury to quarterback Jameis Winston, and an unfortunate set back for both an all-pro wide receiver and the team’s most reliable kicker who were working to return from injuries.

Saints injury statuses for Eagles:



Alvin Kamara (knee) is OUT

Ryan Ramczyk (knee) is OUT

Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) is OUT

Malcolm Roach (knee) is OUT

Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) is OUT

Ty Montgomery (finger) is OUT



Taysom Hill (foot) is QUESTIONABLE — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 19, 2021

Now, the saints will head to Philadelphia with a new challenge. A second game missed by star running back Alvin Kamara and starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk.

Armstead missed last week’s game in Nashville as well. In his stead, James Hurst moved over from left guard where he was already filling in for Andrus Peat who is out for the season with his own injury.

This week, the Saints may get their first look at sixth-round rookie tackle Landon Young who the team likes a lot and moved from his collegiate left tackle position. They could also turn to veteran tackle Jordan Mills who has appeared in 94 career games, four with the Saints on special teams.

New Orleans will also be without the versatile Ty Montgomery as well as defensive linemen Tanoh Kpassagnon and Malcolm Roach. Taysom Hill is questionable with a foot injury.

I expect Tony Jones will be activated off IR tomorrow https://t.co/1rO5ZfwOBY — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) November 19, 2021

Expectations are that running back Tony Jones Jr may return to the active roster this week to fill in along with Mark Ingram who will make his second straight start in place of Kamara.

The Saints also waived kicker Brian Johnson who missed two PATs last week, three in total since joining the team. Veteran kicker Brett Maher has been signed in his place.

