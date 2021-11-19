 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, November 19: Alvin Kamara misses practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Demario Davis raises just under $175,000 at first Dining for Dreamers event - Canal Street Chronicles

Demario Davis held his first Dining for Dreamers event, raising money for Hurricane Ida relief.

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara does not practice, status uncertain vs. Philadelphia Eagles - ESPN

While Alvin Kamara was limited at practice on Wednesday, Kamara did not practice at all on Thursday.

‘I don’t know that I’ll ever get over it’: Saints coach Sean Payton laments state of NFL officiating - USA Today

Sean Payton speaks on officiating in the NFL, saying he might not “ever get over it” specifically in regards to the officiating in the Saints loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Saints Week 11 Power Rankings: Saints at home just outside Top 10 - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints remain in the middle or upper-middle half of the NFL in Week 11’s power rankings.

Sean Payton: Saints Were ‘Close’ to Signing Odell Beckham Jr. After Browns Release - Bleacher Report

Sean Payton says that the Saints almost signed Odell Beckham Jr. after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

Jameis Winston’s ACL surgery gets surprise twist that will please Saints fans - Clutch Points

Jameis Winston’s doctor says that, while Winston’s ACL had to be repaired during surgery, his MCL is healthy enough to heal on its own.

Drew Brees joining Mike Tirico in booth for NBC’s Thanksgiving broadcast of Bills-Saints - Awful Announcing

Drew Brees will be part of the commentary team on during the Saints’ Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...