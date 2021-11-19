Fleur-de-Links, November 19: Alvin Kamara misses practice

Demario Davis held his first Dining for Dreamers event, raising money for Hurricane Ida relief.

While Alvin Kamara was limited at practice on Wednesday, Kamara did not practice at all on Thursday.

Sean Payton speaks on officiating in the NFL, saying he might not “ever get over it” specifically in regards to the officiating in the Saints loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Saints remain in the middle or upper-middle half of the NFL in Week 11’s power rankings.

Sean Payton says that the Saints almost signed Odell Beckham Jr. after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

Jameis Winston’s doctor says that, while Winston’s ACL had to be repaired during surgery, his MCL is healthy enough to heal on its own.

Drew Brees will be part of the commentary team on during the Saints’ Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

Deonte Harris has become play-making receiver for New Orleans Saints.



'He's got rare, rare speed just in terms of everything'.@JohnDeShazier | @Chevron https://t.co/MKRGmTL1R4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 18, 2021

Jameis Winston - out for the year

Wil Lutz - out for the year

Michael Thomas - out for the year

Andrus Peat - out for the year



Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Taysom Hill all currently hurt.



Saints offense has been decimated by injuries. Just brutal. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 18, 2021