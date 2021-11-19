Fleur-de-Links, November 19: Alvin Kamara misses practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Demario Davis raises just under $175,000 at first Dining for Dreamers event - Canal Street Chronicles
Demario Davis held his first Dining for Dreamers event, raising money for Hurricane Ida relief.
New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara does not practice, status uncertain vs. Philadelphia Eagles - ESPN
While Alvin Kamara was limited at practice on Wednesday, Kamara did not practice at all on Thursday.
‘I don’t know that I’ll ever get over it’: Saints coach Sean Payton laments state of NFL officiating - USA Today
Sean Payton speaks on officiating in the NFL, saying he might not “ever get over it” specifically in regards to the officiating in the Saints loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Saints Week 11 Power Rankings: Saints at home just outside Top 10 - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints remain in the middle or upper-middle half of the NFL in Week 11’s power rankings.
Sean Payton: Saints Were ‘Close’ to Signing Odell Beckham Jr. After Browns Release - Bleacher Report
Sean Payton says that the Saints almost signed Odell Beckham Jr. after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.
Jameis Winston’s ACL surgery gets surprise twist that will please Saints fans - Clutch Points
Jameis Winston’s doctor says that, while Winston’s ACL had to be repaired during surgery, his MCL is healthy enough to heal on its own.
Drew Brees joining Mike Tirico in booth for NBC’s Thanksgiving broadcast of Bills-Saints - Awful Announcing
Drew Brees will be part of the commentary team on during the Saints’ Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.
Deonte Harris has become play-making receiver for New Orleans Saints.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 18, 2021
'He's got rare, rare speed just in terms of everything'.@JohnDeShazier | @Chevron https://t.co/MKRGmTL1R4
Jameis Winston - out for the year— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 18, 2021
Wil Lutz - out for the year
Michael Thomas - out for the year
Andrus Peat - out for the year
Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Taysom Hill all currently hurt.
Saints offense has been decimated by injuries. Just brutal.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) was NOT present during the viewing window today, a downgrade from yesterday.— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 18, 2021
Didn't see Taysom Hill (foot), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Ty Montgomery (finger), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) or Malcolm Roach (knee) either.
