Week 11 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Me:
- Saints hold Eagles to under 50 yards rushing.
- Deonte Harris has a kick return for a TD.
Chris Dunnells:
- Saints win.
- Eagles total less than 75 rushing yards with Jalen Hurts being the leader rusher.
- Mark Ingram has 150+ yards of offense.
Chris Conner
- Marcus Davenport has two sacks again.
Ross Jackson:
- Saints get their first 100 yard wide receiver of the season - Deonte Harris.
- Kawann Baker plays a snap on offense.
- Malcolm Jenkins pick, PBU, TFL and sack.
Matthew Terry
- Jalen Hurts has 100 rushing yards.
- Mark Ingram has 2 TDs.
Gregory Layfield:
- Nick Vannett goes for 60 yards and 2 TDs as he swoops in and fills the role that others couldn’t.
Tina Howell:
- Mark Ingram has 100+ yards.
- Defense sacks Hurts 3 times.
Brian Pavek
- Hurts throws for 400 yards and 4 TDs.
- Cesar Ruiz falls over 9 times.
- Marquez Callaway has 2 TDs.
What are your bold predictions? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @AndrewBell_98.
Loading comments...