 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 11 Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from the Canal St. Chronicles Staff for the Saints vs. Eagles game on Sunday.

By Andrew_Bell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Me:

  • Saints hold Eagles to under 50 yards rushing.
  • Deonte Harris has a kick return for a TD.

Chris Dunnells:

  • Saints win.
  • Eagles total less than 75 rushing yards with Jalen Hurts being the leader rusher.
  • Mark Ingram has 150+ yards of offense.

Chris Conner

  • Marcus Davenport has two sacks again.

Ross Jackson:

  • Saints get their first 100 yard wide receiver of the season - Deonte Harris.
  • Kawann Baker plays a snap on offense.
  • Malcolm Jenkins pick, PBU, TFL and sack.

Matthew Terry

  • Jalen Hurts has 100 rushing yards.
  • Mark Ingram has 2 TDs.

Gregory Layfield:

  • Nick Vannett goes for 60 yards and 2 TDs as he swoops in and fills the role that others couldn’t.

Tina Howell:

  • Mark Ingram has 100+ yards.
  • Defense sacks Hurts 3 times.

Brian Pavek

  • Hurts throws for 400 yards and 4 TDs.
  • Cesar Ruiz falls over 9 times.
  • Marquez Callaway has 2 TDs.

What are your bold predictions? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @AndrewBell_98.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...