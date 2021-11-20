Week 11 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Me:

Saints hold Eagles to under 50 yards rushing.

Deonte Harris has a kick return for a TD.

Chris Dunnells:

Saints win.

Eagles total less than 75 rushing yards with Jalen Hurts being the leader rusher.

Mark Ingram has 150+ yards of offense.

Chris Conner

Marcus Davenport has two sacks again.

Ross Jackson:

Saints get their first 100 yard wide receiver of the season - Deonte Harris.

Kawann Baker plays a snap on offense.

Malcolm Jenkins pick, PBU, TFL and sack.

Matthew Terry

Jalen Hurts has 100 rushing yards.

Mark Ingram has 2 TDs.

Gregory Layfield:

Nick Vannett goes for 60 yards and 2 TDs as he swoops in and fills the role that others couldn’t.

Tina Howell:

Mark Ingram has 100+ yards.

Defense sacks Hurts 3 times.

Brian Pavek

Hurts throws for 400 yards and 4 TDs.

Cesar Ruiz falls over 9 times.

Marquez Callaway has 2 TDs.

What are your bold predictions? Let us know in the comments.