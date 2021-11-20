If the Saints win/lose against the Eagles

Coming off a hard loss in Music City this past week, the New Orleans Saints are looking to once again bounce back. The pressure is definitely on this week as the Saints can’t afford to have 3 losses in a row, especially with the hard two-game stretch coming up in the next few weeks.

If the Saints win:

If the Saints win, they can continue their hunt for the NFC South and also a wild card spot in the post season. Moving to 6-4 would give them some wiggle room as they head into a hard two game stretch against both the Bills & the Cowboys.

A win here would also show that the Saints can win without their key players. RB Alvin Kamara, OT’s Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk and QB Taysom Hill are among some of the names that will be missing come kickoff on Sunday. The Saints can still win on Sunday, and doing that would further solidify Sean Payton’s possible claim to coach of the year.

If the Saints lose:

If the Saints lose, the next few games become more stressful than they need to be. Moving into the game against the Bills on Thanksgiving, this team will need to be red hot with motivation and confidence for what will no doubt be a tough game. A loss in Philly would damper the confidence of an already shaky team trying to find an identity.

Falling to 5-5 makes the season feel like it’s at stake. Coming out of the gauntlet of the Bills/Cowboys could possibly mean 5-7 if the Saints can’t win in Philly. Not saying that the Saints can’t beat all of these teams, but a win in Philly really helps moving forward.

This is a very winnable game for the Saints. They will need to find a way to contain Jalen Hurts as he ran up and down the field on this defense last season. I predict that in the end, the Saints find a way to bounce back in a very close game with Philly as they too are looking to earn a wild card spot.

Prediction: Saints 21 - Eagles 20

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.