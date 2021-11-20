Saints activating RB Tony Jones Jr off IR, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have activated running back Tony Jones Jr. off of injured reserve. Tony Jones Jr. went down early in the season and was placed on injured reserve, a large reason the Saints made a deal to bring back RB Mark Ingram from the Houston Texans.

Jones returns at a perfect time as Alvin Kamara is still dealing with a knee sprain and missing his second consecutive game. Ty Montgomery is also dealing with a bad finger injury. The backfield now features Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. Core special teamer Dwayne Washington may also see some snaps.

With Alvin Kamara ruled out for Sunday vs. Eagles, Saints are activating RB Tony Jones off IR, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2021

The Saints roster has been dealing with multiple injuries this season at many positions. This week the roster is thin, getting back Tony Jones and Nick Vannett should give the Saints offense a boost it badly needs.

Jones' season looked to be off to a solid start with 19 rushing attempts for 77 yards in four games.

