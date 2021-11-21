Week 11 late games open thread

Week 11 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a trio of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Cincinnati at Las Vegas

Dallas at Kansas City

Arizona at Seattle

The most interesting matchup in the second half of the day should be the Cowboys/Chiefs contest. We will see if there are fireworks in store in that one. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

