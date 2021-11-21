Steelers vs. Chargers: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the City of Angels. This may technically be a home game for the bolts, but expect there to be a sea of “Terrible Towels” in the stands. Will Justin Herbert take advantage of an ailing Steelers defense? Can the Steelers recover from all of their injured and missing players? Let’s tune in and find out!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

