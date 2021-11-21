 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers vs. Chargers: Sunday Night Football open thread

It’s an AFC matchup in Los Angeles tonight. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the City of Angels. This may technically be a home game for the bolts, but expect there to be a sea of “Terrible Towels” in the stands. Will Justin Herbert take advantage of an ailing Steelers defense? Can the Steelers recover from all of their injured and missing players? Let’s tune in and find out!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

