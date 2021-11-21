Saints vs. Eagles: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Eagles in Philadelphia today hoping to avoid a devastating third-straight loss, which would put the Saints at .500. Most will remember Philly beating the Saints last season in Jalen Hurts’ NFL debut. We may remember, but we’d certainly like to forget that one. Hopefully the Saints avoid a similar fate this time around.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 11 action:

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Game time:

Sunday, November 21st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Weather Forecast:

54º - Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 713

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Zach Streif, Deuce McAllister, and Kristian Garic

SIRIUS XM 822 / Internet 381

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Philadelphia Eagles radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +2.5; Over/Under 42.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bleeding Green Nation

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.