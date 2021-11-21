Saints vs. Eagles: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)
The Saints face the Eagles in Philadelphia today hoping to avoid a devastating third-straight loss, which would put the Saints at .500. Most will remember Philly beating the Saints last season in Jalen Hurts’ NFL debut. We may remember, but we’d certainly like to forget that one. Hopefully the Saints avoid a similar fate this time around.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 11 action:
Game time:
Sunday, November 21st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Weather Forecast:
54º - Cloudy
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 713
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Zach Streif, Deuce McAllister, and Kristian Garic
SIRIUS XM 822 / Internet 381
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Philadelphia Eagles radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
Odds:
Saints +2.5; Over/Under 42.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
