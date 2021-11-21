Saints vs. Eagles: Week 11 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 11

The Saints take on the Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love looking to snap their two-game losing streak. With the usual charming band of rascals back in the stands this year, expect this to be an extremely hostile environment for the Saints. This team will need to stay focused, determined, and a bit lucky, to leave Philly with the win. Let’s get this thing started!

Kickoff:

Sunday, November 21st - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Weather Forecast:

54º - Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 713

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Zach Streif, Deuce McAllister, and Kristian Garic

SIRIUS XM 822 / Internet 381

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Philadelphia Eagles radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +2.5; Over/Under 42.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bleeding Green Nation

Here’s to the Saints getting back on track against the Eagles! Who Dat!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!