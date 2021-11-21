CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Saints vs. Eagles

Start: Mark Ingram

With Alvin Kamara missing his second straight game, franchise rushing leader Mark Ingram is once again set to be the bellcow in the Saints backfield. Ingram racked up 18.8 points last week in relief of Kamara, and scored 8.9 the previous week, a game in which he registered 9 carries and 5 receptions. Ingram has looked very good ever since returning to New Orleans, and will now be the main weapon against an Eagles defense ranked 25th against fantasy RBs. Ingram can be started as a flex or RB2 with confidence this week.

Sit: Miles Sanders

Sanders is set to return to action for the first time since Week 7, but now faces a very tough Saints rush defense in his first game back from injury. Even before he was injured, Sanders had not had a double digit performance since Week 1. The Eagles got production out of backups Boston Scott and Jordan Howard in Sanders’s absence, and may elect to run a committee backfield against the Saints in an effort to not overwork Sanders in first game back. The matchup and the possibility for reduced carries means you should leave Sanders on your bench this week.

