Saints at Eagles inactives: Taysom Hill, Tony Jones Jr. active

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have announced their inactive lists ahead of their noon CT tilt. Some players had already been declared out due to injury designations after the practice week, but there were still some surprises for Sunday morning.

.@Saints inactives today are Kamara, Ramczyk, Armstead, Ty Montgomery, Kpassagnon, Ian Book and Juwan Johnson — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) November 21, 2021

Seeing Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, and Ty Montgomery are no surprises after Friday’s injury report.

Starting with Ian Book, most expected the rookie QB to be active in case of any further injuries at his position. Especially with Taysom HIll (who is active today) battling the foot injury he suffered last week. New Orleans will go into Sunday’s game with only two active quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian and HIll. They’ll also be without their initial emergency passer, Alvin Kamara.

Plenty were also surprised by Juwan Johnson being what we assume is a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks. But it may signify that the Saints intend to deploy a run-heavy offense this week. In which case the returning Nick Vannett along with Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin may be better suited for this week’s offense as solid blockers.

After moving on from wide receiver Kevin White, Lil’Jordan Humphrey may find himself some snaps today as another good run blocker who can certainly do more.

This inactive list all but confirms that running back Tony Jones Jr. will indeed make his return to the field to run in tandem with lead back Mark Ingram. Ingram will assume the starting role for the second consecutive week while Alvin Kamara continues to recover.

Taysom Hill and Tony Jones Jr. warming up in Philly #NOvsPHI pic.twitter.com/OIwgB3mRjv — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 21, 2021

Not as many questions when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ inactive list. In previous weeks one may be surprised to see Kenneth Gainwell inactive, but with the return of one of their most explosive offensive weapons Miles Sanders, the choice makes sense.

Sanders ran for over 100 yards last year against the Saints including a big touchdown run. He and quarterback Jalen Hurts broke the Saints’ streak of 100-yard rushers allowed. New Orleans has also not allowed such a rushing game for an individual player since these two teams met last year.

Eagles Inactives

QB Reid Sinnett

RB Kenneth Gainwell

DB Kary Vincent Jr.

CB Tay Gowan

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.