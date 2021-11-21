Saints Suffer Third Consecutive Loss in 40-29 Defeat vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints were trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak since the 2016 NFL regular season as they traveled to Philadelphia to face the surging Eagles.

The Saints’ offense did what it has since the injury to Jameis Winston, it started slow and found itself in a 14-0 hole in the first quarter. New Orleans would get a huge chance to cut into the deficit after defensive tackle Christian Ringo forced and recovered a fumble by Miles Sanders at the Eagles’ 6-yard line. Trevor Siemian would find Adam Trautman for an 18-yard touchdown toss, reducing the deficit to seven points.

The Eagles would score another field goal to make the score 17-7, then flex their running game muscles in the second half of the second quarter, gashing the Saints and adding a field goal. The Saints would eventually make matters worst when Trevor Siemian would throw a pick six to the Eagles’ Darius Slay, making the score 27-7 in favor of the Eagles at halftime.

The second half would not start much better for the Saints: after giving up a field goal to go down 30-7, Mark Ingram would fumble the ball in Saints’ territory midway through the third quarter. The Eagles would tack on yet another field goal to take a 33-7 lead through three quarters.

The Saints would eventually find the end zone early in the fourth quarter, with Siemian finding Marquez Callaway for a score. The Saints would miss the two-point conversion, shockingly, with the score at 33-13. In the fourth quarter, the Saints would start making the game more interesting, with Trevor Siemian rushing into the end zone for a touchdown to reduce the deficit to 14 points at 33-19. New Orleans would add another field goal to trim the deficit to 11, having score 15 unanswered points after trailing 33-7.

The Eagles would close the deal eventually, taking the ball with just over 6 minutes left in the game and driving for a touchdown run by Jalen Hurts for 40-22 lead. The game marked the first time that the Saints had allowed 30 point this season. New Orleans would add another touchdown in the waning seconds of the game to make the final margin 40-29.

New Orleans falls to 5-5, while the Eagles improve to 5-6 on the season, as injuries have decimated what once looked like a playoff team.

Below is a live quarter-by-quarter description of how the game unfolded:

FIRST HALF

First Quarter

Eagles win the toss and defer to the second half. Saints convert their first third down of the drive on a swing pass to Mark Ingram. On 3rd-and-11, Saints eventually stall and punt.

Eagles take over at their own 15-yard line. Philadelphia converts one third down but stalls trying to run the ball and punts.

Saints take over at their 35-yard line and Trevor Siemian’s pass to Nick Vannett is intercepted by T.J. Edwards.

Eagles take over in Saints’ territory and drive inside the red zone on a pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert. Hurts finds Goedert to the goal line and sneaks into the end zone for a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts sneaks in for his 6th rushing TD of the season.



: #NOvsPHI on FOX

NO: 0 - PHI: 7

NO: 0 - PHI: 7

Saints return the kickoff to the 18-yard line. Saints run two plays for six yards and fail on third down, and punt yet again.

Eagles start at their 42-yard line and immediately rush for 25 yards into Saints’ territory. Jalen Hurts rushes for 20 yards to the Saints 4-yard line. Hurts runs into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

NO: 0 - PHI: 14

Saints take over at the 25-yard line after a touchback. Mark Ingram runs for 14 yards, then catches a pass for 8 yards. On the third play, Ingram runs into Eagles territory, the first time of the afternoon for New Orleans. Saints face a 2nd-and-9 as the quarter ends.

Second Quarter

Saints commit a false start penalty and face a 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles’ 43-yard line. Siemian’s pass is incomplete, Saints punt again. Gillikin pins the Eagles inside their 5-yard line.

On the first play of the Eagles’ drive, Saints’ defensive tackle Christian Ringo causes a fumbles by Miles Sanders and recovers the ball. Saints take over at the Eagles’ 6-yard line. After no gain on the first two plays, the Saints are called for holding on 3rd-and-goal from the 18-yard line, Trevor Siemian finds Adam Trautman for an improbable touchdown.

NO: 7 - PHI: 14

Eagles take over at their 25-yard line. On 3rd-and-2, Hurts finds Devante Smith for 33 yards into Saints’ territory. Eagles eventually stall at the Saints’ 32-yard line. Jake Elliott makes a 50-yard field goal.

NO: 7 - PHI: 17

Saints take over at their 25-yard line and go three-and-out, punt again.

Eagles take over at their 25-yard line and rush for 18 yards on the first play of the drive. Eagles use solely the running game to get into Saints’ territory. Philly only runs the ball and faces a 3rd-and-6 and Hurts converts to Dallas Goedert inside the red zone. A penalty on the Eagles sets them back outside the red zone. On 3rd-and-16, the Eagles fail to convert. Jake Elliott makes a 37-yard field goal.

NO: 7 - PHI: 20

Saints take over at their 25-yard line. New Orleans starts with a 19-yard screen play to Adam Trautman. Saints then face a 3rd-and-7 and Siemian’s pass to Marquez Callaway falls incomplete. Gillikin pins the Eagles again inside their 5-yard line, with J.T. Gray downing the ball.

Eagles start at their 4-yard line and face a 2nd-and-6 from their 8-yard line as the two minute warning hits. Eagles gain a first down, as Saints spend their timeouts to try and get the ball back. Eagles eventually stall and have to punt with 59 seconds left in the half.

Saints take over at their own 36-yard line. On the second play of the drive, Siemian throws a pick-six to Darius Slay.

NO: 7 - PHI: 27

Philadelphia leads by 20 after one half.

SECOND HALF

Third Quarter

Eagles start with the ball and gain a first down, but stall and punt, pinning the Saints inside their 10-yard line.

Saints start from their 10-yard line and go three-and-out, and punt. Eagles return the punt to the Saints’ 40-yard line.

Eagles begin the drive with a 13-yard catch-and-run play. Philly eventually gets inside the Saints’ red zone. Saints sack Jalen Hurts on third-and-goal and force the Eagles to attempt aa short field goal

NO: 7 - PHI: 30

Saints take over at their 25-yard line and Mark Ingram gains nine yards on the first play, then fumbles on the second play. Eagles recover in Saints’ territory.

Eagles run the ball as the clock ticks down, and eventually stall and add a 47-yard field goal.

NO: 7 - PHI: 33

Saints take over at their 25-yard line and run the ball with Ingram into Eagles’ territory and are driving as the quarter ends.

Fourth Quarter

In the first play of the quarter, Trevor Siemian finds Marquez Callaway for a touchdown. Saints, of course, fail on the two-point conversion attempt.

Siemian finds Callaway up the seam for SIX.



: #NOvsPHI on FOX

NO: 13 - PHI: 33

NO: 13 - PHI: 33

Eagles go three-and-out and the Deonte Harris returns the punt to the Eagles’ 40-yard line.

Siemian on the first play, finds Tre’Quan Smith to the Eagles’ 18-yard line. On the third play of the drive, Trevor Siemian runs into the end zone for a touchdown. Saints’ Brett Maher misses the extra point, because of course.

Siemian takes it himself for the 17-yard TD run!



: #NOvsPHI on FOX

NO: 19 - PHI: 33

NO: 19 - PHI: 33

Eagles return the kickoff to their 16-yard line. On 3rd-and-11, Cam Jordan sacks Jalen Hurts and forces the Eagles to punt.

Saints start their drive at midfield. on first down, a penalty on the Eagles pushes New Orleans to the 34-yard line. Siemian finds Adam Trautman for a first down inside the red zone. Saints face a 3rd-and-9 at the Eagles’ 13-yard line. Saints stall and settle for a field goal, that Brett Maher converts.

NO: 22 - PHI: 33

Eagles start at their 29-yard line, on the second play, Hurts finds Artega-Whiteside for a 23-yard pass. Eagles run the ball and eventually get to the Saints’ red zone. On 3rd-and-6, Jalen Hurts jukes a defender and runs into the end zone for a touchdown, basically wrapping up the win for the Eagles.

JALEN HURTS.



3 rushing TDs on the day!



: #NOvsPHI on FOX

NO: 22 - PHI: 40

NO: 22 - PHI: 40

Saints take the ball at their 25-yard line for some good old fashion garbage time ball. New Orleans gets to the Eagles’ 5-yard line on a catch by Tre’Quan Smith. Siemian finds Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a touchdown with 45 seconds left.

NO: 29 - PHI: 40

Eagles kneel and win the game.

