Giants vs. Buccaneers: Monday Night Football open thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New York Giants tonight in Tampa. The Giants nearly pulled off the upset of the Bucs on Monday Night Football last season, but it is unlikely this one gets as close as that game was. Will Tampa quickly rebound from their shocking loss at Washington last week? Can the Giants pull off an even more shocking upset this week? Let’s tune in to find out!

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

