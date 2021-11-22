CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 11

That one hurts. Another slow start by the New Orleans Saints offense leaves them unable to mount a comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles as they drop their third straight game. The Saints now sit at 5-5 and have a major uphill battle ahead of them if they hope to make the playoffs. The fight will start on Thanksgiving at home against the Bills, a team that has dropped two of its last three games, but nonetheless remains one of the more talented teams in the league. Lets hope the Thanksgiving crowd and Drew Brees being honored at halftime will be able to motivate the team to break this losing streak.

STUD: Trevor Siemian

From a fantasy perspective, this was Trevor Siemian’s best game. The Saints quarterback scored 24.16 points, rebounding his fantasy score from two early interceptions. Three passing touchdowns as well as a rushing touchdown gave Siemian his third straight game with at least 2 passing TDs. I’m sure not many Saints fans were thinking of their fantasy team as Siemian threw a costly pick 6, but if you picked up Siemian as a streaming option this week to cover for your bye or replace an injury, you got a pretty good return. Siemian has increased his fantasy output in each game he has played, and has done the last two without Alvin Kamara. If you are frustrated with your QBs output, you may consider rostering Siemian, as he will be available in most leagues and is already past his bye.

dud: Deonte Harris

The best kick returner in the NFL is seemingly coming into his own as a part of the offense. Unfortunately, he was unable to contribute a whole lot in Week 11. Harris was coming off back to back 50+ yard games, and had been averaging 8+ points per game over his last five games. This week, he was only able to rack up 11 yards on 2 receptions. The Eagles pass defense ranks 4th against fantasy WRs, and they were clearly determined to limit Harris’s output this week. Let’s hope Harris is able to rebound on Thanksgiving.

How did your fantasy team do in Week 11? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.