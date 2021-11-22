Saints open as 4.5-point home underdogs on Thanksgiving

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) continue their gauntlet portion of their schedule, this time hosting the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in New Orleans on Thanksgiving.

The Saints are have dealt with injuries all season, most recently dealing with additional injuries on offense in the form of Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Ryan Ramczyk. Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Wil Lutz are all still out for the rest of the season.

The Buffalo Bills were upset last week by the Indianapolis Colts 41-15, but still bring a ton of firepower in the Dome. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders should be playing with something to prove after a disappointing performance against the Colts. For the Saints, they too will likely be playing for their postseason hopes, but they don’t bring the talent at the offensive skills position that Buffalo has.

Likely for these reasons, the Saints open as 4.5-point home underdogs against the Bills according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s still too be determined if the Saints make a change at quarterback after Trevor Siemian struggled last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, including throwing a costly pick-six near the end of the first half.

