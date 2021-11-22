Fleur-de-Links, November 22: The Saints suffer loss in Week 11

The Saints drop to 5-5 after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 11 of the 2021 season marks the first time that the Saints have loss 3 consecutive games since 2016.

Mark Ingram speaks on the Saints loss to the Eagles.

Taysom Hill seems to be still mildly injured, as he was only an emergency backup on Sunday, playing only if Trevor Siemian was unable to continue.

Alvin Kamara remained inactive for a second week in a row, but Tony Jones Jr. was active for the first time since his injury earlier this season.

The Saints are currently 3.5-point underdogs for their Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

While Adam Trautman has struggled as a receive this season, he had a strong game in Week 11, with 5 catches and a touchdown.

"All of us have to do a better job,"



- Payton's postgame opening statement #NOvsPHI | #Saints pic.twitter.com/hEsziAgor0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 21, 2021

At 5-5, the Saints have now already lost more games than they did in the previous four seasons. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 21, 2021