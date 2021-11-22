 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 22: The Saints suffer loss in Week 11

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Suffer Third Consecutive Loss in 40-29 Defeat vs. Eagles - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints drop to 5-5 after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Depleted Saints lose third straight for first time since ‘16 - Daily Herald

Week 11 of the 2021 season marks the first time that the Saints have loss 3 consecutive games since 2016.

Mark Ingram “Learn from the tape, get better” | Saints-Eagles Postgame - New Orleans Saints

Mark Ingram speaks on the Saints loss to the Eagles.

Why Saints QB Taysom Hill didn’t play vs. the Eagles despite Trevor Siemian’s struggles - NOLA

Taysom Hill seems to be still mildly injured, as he was only an emergency backup on Sunday, playing only if Trevor Siemian was unable to continue.

Saints at Eagles inactives: Taysom Hill, Tony Jones Jr. active - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara remained inactive for a second week in a row, but Tony Jones Jr. was active for the first time since his injury earlier this season.

Saints open as home underdogs for prime-time Bills game on Thanksgiving - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints are currently 3.5-point underdogs for their Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman has most productive game this season against Eagles | Helmet Stickers for Week 11 - New Orleans Saints

While Adam Trautman has struggled as a receive this season, he had a strong game in Week 11, with 5 catches and a touchdown.

