Fleur-de-Links, November 22: The Saints suffer loss in Week 11

Saints Suffer Third Consecutive Loss in 40-29 Defeat vs. Eagles - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints drop to 5-5 after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Depleted Saints lose third straight for first time since ‘16 - Daily Herald
Week 11 of the 2021 season marks the first time that the Saints have loss 3 consecutive games since 2016.
Mark Ingram “Learn from the tape, get better” | Saints-Eagles Postgame - New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram speaks on the Saints loss to the Eagles.
Why Saints QB Taysom Hill didn’t play vs. the Eagles despite Trevor Siemian’s struggles - NOLA
Taysom Hill seems to be still mildly injured, as he was only an emergency backup on Sunday, playing only if Trevor Siemian was unable to continue.
Saints at Eagles inactives: Taysom Hill, Tony Jones Jr. active - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara remained inactive for a second week in a row, but Tony Jones Jr. was active for the first time since his injury earlier this season.
Saints open as home underdogs for prime-time Bills game on Thanksgiving - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints are currently 3.5-point underdogs for their Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman has most productive game this season against Eagles | Helmet Stickers for Week 11 - New Orleans Saints
While Adam Trautman has struggled as a receive this season, he had a strong game in Week 11, with 5 catches and a touchdown.
"All of us have to do a better job,"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 21, 2021
- Payton's postgame opening statement #NOvsPHI | #Saints pic.twitter.com/hEsziAgor0
At 5-5, the Saints have now already lost more games than they did in the previous four seasons.— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 21, 2021
Saints safety Marcus Williams covered 19.9 yards while the ball was in the air to break up this Jalen Hurts pass intended for Miles Sanders.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 21, 2021
Williams Top Speed: 20.15 mph#NOvsPHI | #Saints pic.twitter.com/nVUctP145k
