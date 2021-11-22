New Orleans Saints sign Taysom Hill to unique hybrid 4-year deal

The New Orleans Saints are never short on ways to flip the NFL’s salary cap script. This season, they’ll already innovated 5th year options by adding void years to extend Marshon Lattimore’s cap hit before signing him to his huge extension before the season.

The Saints also built in a unique escalator for Ryan Ramczyk’s deal which baked in new money should he hit specific needs at left tackle as opposed to right during his career term.

Now, the Saints have done it again.

New Orleans’ QB Taysom Hill signed a unique four-year, hybrid-type of contract extension that could be worth anywhere between $40 million and $95 million, depending on the position he plays, and includes $22.5 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

This new (and real) four-year deal for Taysom Hill will basically be a base four-year $40M deal which pays out $10M per year as long as he’s in his offensive weapon role.

However, if at any point Taysom wins the starting quarterback role (I’d imagine with exceptions for injury replacement in 2021) then the contract boosts via incentives to $23.75M a year for a max value of $95M over the four seasons.

This gives Hill a guaranteed role with New Orleans moving forward and a promise at another shot to win the starting QB role in 2022. Effectively keeping him from searching for other opportunities on the open market, as his contract was set to expire after the 2021 season.

The #Sainte continue to find ways to innovate NFL contracts and it’s incredible. https://t.co/3sHV2CTFTl — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 22, 2021

Also guaranteed are $22.5M either way the contract unfolds over the next four season.

The New Orleans Saints are one of the most advanced organizations when it comes to working within the bounds of the NFL’s salary cap and innovating new ways to retain/acquire their talent. Mickey Loomis and Khai Hartley has found yet another way to get the job done.

Regardless of how one might feel about Taysom Hill as the starter, this is a remarkably creative way to maintain a dynamic talent and continue to give him an opportunity to fight for the role he wants.

