Saints vs. Bills injury report: estimated report brings relief and concern

The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills will meet on Thursday for their Thanksgiving showdown in the Caesars Superdome. Having competed just a day ago in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Saints estimated their first injury report of the week.

Saints didn't practice but put out an injury report estimate. Kamara, Ramczyk, Trautman, Davenport, Kpassagnon, Landon Young all would have sat out. Armstead, Ingram (knee) and Montgomery would have been limited. Hill (foot) and Siemian (right hand) would have been full — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 22, 2021

Now, this is all simulated in terms of what the Saints would have expected to be the case on Monday, however, there are some positives and negatives here.

The first to highlight is the DNP for Adam Trautman. The second year tight end had career highs in both catches and receiving yards on Sunday after a season in which his performances have been inconsistent. However, just as things were starting to look up for the Dayton prospect, he’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain.

Saints’ TE Adam Trautman suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

For the Saints, they just had veteran tight end Nick Vannett return to their lineup on Sunday. He’ll likely assume the TE1 role moving forward.

Along with Trautman, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and Tanoh Kpassagnon remained DNP after missing the game in Philadelphia. No real surprise there for a short week estimated report. However, seeing rookie tackle Landon Young, who started in place of Terron Armstead against the Eagles, and Marcus Davenport listed as missing from practice does raise an eyebrow.

The Saints have already dealt with so many injuries along the offensive line that losing depth is certainly less than ideal. The good news is that Terron Armstead was estimated as limited, meaning they would have expected him to return to practice after missing last week.

The Saints also expected that Ty Montgomery would have returned limited and Taysom Hill would have participated fully. Both good news for the Saints.

