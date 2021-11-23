Social media reactions to Saints loss to Eagles

The New Orleans Saints have entered into dangerous territory: losing 3 games in a row and falling to 5-5. Yesterday, the Saints traveled to Philadelphia in the hopes of emerging victorious on their road to a Thanksgiving date with the Bills. Unfortunately, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had something to say about that.

After getting off to a slow start, the Saints attempted to mount some sort of a comeback in the 4th quarter. However, it was too late by then as the game was well out of reach shortly after halftime. Let’s check in on how the Who Dat nation reacted to this hot mess of a game on social media.

Saints have 0 answer for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles rushing attack. I thought that was the biggest key coming into today.



This one is already getting ugly quick. Sigh. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 21, 2021

The Eagles have scored at least thirty points in each of their wins this season. Honestly didn't think they'd hit that mark this week unless they got a defensive touchdown. Which they did.#Saints now down 30-7 — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 21, 2021

tell him to put his pads on https://t.co/qCqP6QschF — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) November 21, 2021

If Hill isn’t healthy, this is an absolute disaster. I’m at the point of wanting Book not in jest — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) November 21, 2021

This is the Saints' largest halftime deficit since Week 17 of 2018, when they trailed Carolina 23-0 in a game in which they rested most of their starters. It's only the ninth time in Sean Payton's tenure that the Saints have trailed by 20 or more points at halftime. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 21, 2021

Trautman impressed me today. Faced some serious adversity last week and responded really well. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 21, 2021

I'd love to put a positive spin on the Saints right now, but it's just incredibly tough to do. So if my tweets seem negative, well, they are.



I thought Adam Trautman, Mark Ingram, Blake Gillikin and Marcus Williams did their thing today. Other than that, not a whole lot to like. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 21, 2021

Adam Trautman making all kinds of tough catches today -- but he's hurt after that one. Trainers assisting him now. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 21, 2021

In just a few short days, the Saints return home to host the Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s a few tweets on what some fans are saying about the upcoming game.

All 6 teams playing on Thanksgiving lost today:



- Cowboys lose to Chiefs

- Raiders lose to Bengals

- Lions lose to Browns

- Bears lose to Ravens

- Bills lose to Colts

- Saints lose to Eagles — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2021

this go be Drew Brees in the commentary booth for the Bills vs Saints pic.twitter.com/9DQ3Xe1Bws — ⚜️ (@itsbriaaa) November 21, 2021

Drew is going to be calling his first Saints game and it’s going to be 60 minutes of the Bills curb stomping the Saints. A short week ain’t doing us no favors. Brees going to retire again mid broadcast. — ⚜️Saints2Death⚜️ (@KevinVSims) November 21, 2021

Let’s hope that the Saints can find a way to snap this 3-game losing streak and defeat a battered Bills team that will also be coming off of a huge loss against the Colts. I’ll be here again after the game on what I hope will be a victory Friday!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, on Instagram @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.