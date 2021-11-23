 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reactions to Saints loss to Eagles

3 in a row, oh boy

By Sterling Mclymont
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have entered into dangerous territory: losing 3 games in a row and falling to 5-5. Yesterday, the Saints traveled to Philadelphia in the hopes of emerging victorious on their road to a Thanksgiving date with the Bills. Unfortunately, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had something to say about that.

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After getting off to a slow start, the Saints attempted to mount some sort of a comeback in the 4th quarter. However, it was too late by then as the game was well out of reach shortly after halftime. Let’s check in on how the Who Dat nation reacted to this hot mess of a game on social media.

In just a few short days, the Saints return home to host the Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s a few tweets on what some fans are saying about the upcoming game.

Let’s hope that the Saints can find a way to snap this 3-game losing streak and defeat a battered Bills team that will also be coming off of a huge loss against the Colts. I’ll be here again after the game on what I hope will be a victory Friday!

