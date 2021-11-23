Overreactions to Saints Week 11 loss to the Eagles

The New Orleans Saints looked completely inept on almost every front in this week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts, once again, rushed all over the Saints defense, including three touchdowns on the ground. The Saints offense was the worst it has been in a long time as well. This makes three straight losses for the Saints, who are now staring at two tough Thursday games back-to-back in the coming weeks. These are overreactions to the Saints loss to the Eagles from Week 11 of the NFL regular season.

The real Trevor Siemian stood up

This is the Trevor Siemian most people expected and knew was lurking. Siemian has been decent at making a couple of throws a game that keeps the Saints close. He has also managed the game when the Saints defense was playing well. This week though, the real Trevor Siemian stood up. Siemian threw two interceptions, including a back-breaking pick-6 right before halftime. This was the game and player that those who doubted Siemian were worried about. Sean Payton and the offense have covered up Siemian’s flaws with late-game stats, but this time it will not be enough.

The Saints offense has put together a few late-game stat boosters in previous weeks. The Saints offense came alive late this week as well but the game was far out of reach by that time. Sean Payton cannot continue to cover up for starting a third-string quarterback for the past month. There is no logical explanation for the Saints still using Siemian at this point.

Is it time to no longer trust the Sean Payton process?

Sean Payton has been such a good coach for such a long time for the Saints. The Saints offense was beginning to click with Jameis Winston earlier this season. After Winston’s injury though, Sean Payton has made baffling decision after baffling decision. The first is the continued trust and starting of Trevor Siemian. As detailed above, Siemian has been covering up his mediocre play lately with late-game stats. If the Saints are going to put in an experimental quarterback, why not play rookie Ian Book? Also, why is Taysom Hill not able to get snaps at quarterback when he worked with the first-team offense all off-season and early in the year? Payton is going to lose trust with the defense and fans if he keeps on this path.

It is not just the quarterback situation though. Payton has continued to make confusing decisions during games this season. From not being able to convert a two-point conversion to kicking a field goal late in this week’s game when down by 14, Payton should be facing scrutiny this week. It is bizarre that Taysom Hill has not been used in so many situations, especially two-point conversions. Going for a field goal when down by 14 just screams giving up. Sean Payton and surrendering is not a combination that anyone is accustomed to and it is a bad look for the head coach.

The defense might quit on this team

The Saints defense has been one of the lone bright spots for the team since Jameis Winston’s injury. That is up until the Week 11 loss to the Eagles. The normally stout run defense was shredded by the various Eagles running backs. In total, the Saints allowed the Eagles to rush for 242 yards. This is abnormal for the Saints defense which has been one of the best rushing defenses in the entire NFL this season. The Saints defense could see what the offense is doing and begin to ask themselves if it is worth playing for certain weeks. Sean Payton’s offense once again went into the fourth quarter with just one score. Not only is the defense likely beat up and tired during these games, not getting support from the offense has to be exhausting mentally and physically. Sean Payton needs to fix this offense or stand to lose the one good thing going for the team right now.

