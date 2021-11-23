 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 23: Saints tight end suffers MCL injury

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints vs. Bills injury report: estimated report brings relief and concern - Canal Street Chronicles

In the Saints estimated injury report, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Landon Carter were all out.

Sources: New Orleans Saints TE Adam Trautman to miss 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain - ESPN

Adam Trautman suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss over a month of games.

A Drew Brees and John Folse Steakhouse could be coming to proposed Slidell casino - NOLA

Rumors indicate that Drew Brees is interested in teaming up with chef John Folse to open a steakhouse in a proposed casino.

Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara - The Spun

The most recent injury report indicates that Alvin Kamara might miss a third game in a row if he misses the upcoming Thanksgiving game between the Saints and the Buffalo Bills.

New Orleans Saints sign Taysom Hill to unique hybrid 4-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles

Taysom Hill has signed a unique contract with the Saints, with $22.5 million guaranteed, but more depending on the position he plays.

Trevor Siemian: Saints’ urgency is at an all-time high - NBC Sports

Trevor Siemian says that urgency is at an all-time high and speaks on the upcoming Saints game against the Buffalo Bills.

Is another pro football team coming to New Orleans? Fox Sports has revived the Breakers - NOLA

Fox Sports has announced plans to bring back the United States Football League, with the New Orleans Breakers as one of the teams announced.

