Fleur-de-Links, November 23: Saints tight end suffers MCL injury

In the Saints estimated injury report, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Landon Carter were all out.

Adam Trautman suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss over a month of games.

Rumors indicate that Drew Brees is interested in teaming up with chef John Folse to open a steakhouse in a proposed casino.

The most recent injury report indicates that Alvin Kamara might miss a third game in a row if he misses the upcoming Thanksgiving game between the Saints and the Buffalo Bills.

Taysom Hill has signed a unique contract with the Saints, with $22.5 million guaranteed, but more depending on the position he plays.

Trevor Siemian says that urgency is at an all-time high and speaks on the upcoming Saints game against the Buffalo Bills.

Fox Sports has announced plans to bring back the United States Football League, with the New Orleans Breakers as one of the teams announced.

This is going to be so fun to talk about.



Effectively $10M a year to play his offensive weapon role



Or $23.75M if he becomes the starting QB



The #Sainte continue to find ways to innovate NFL contracts and it’s incredible. https://t.co/3sHV2CTFTl — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 22, 2021