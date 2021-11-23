Fleur-de-Links, November 23: Saints tight end suffers MCL injury

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints vs. Bills injury report: estimated report brings relief and concern - Canal Street Chronicles
In the Saints estimated injury report, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Landon Carter were all out.
Sources: New Orleans Saints TE Adam Trautman to miss 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain - ESPN
Adam Trautman suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss over a month of games.
A Drew Brees and John Folse Steakhouse could be coming to proposed Slidell casino - NOLA
Rumors indicate that Drew Brees is interested in teaming up with chef John Folse to open a steakhouse in a proposed casino.
Saints Release Discouraging Update On Alvin Kamara - The Spun
The most recent injury report indicates that Alvin Kamara might miss a third game in a row if he misses the upcoming Thanksgiving game between the Saints and the Buffalo Bills.
New Orleans Saints sign Taysom Hill to unique hybrid 4-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles
Taysom Hill has signed a unique contract with the Saints, with $22.5 million guaranteed, but more depending on the position he plays.
Trevor Siemian: Saints’ urgency is at an all-time high - NBC Sports
Trevor Siemian says that urgency is at an all-time high and speaks on the upcoming Saints game against the Buffalo Bills.
Is another pro football team coming to New Orleans? Fox Sports has revived the Breakers - NOLA
Fox Sports has announced plans to bring back the United States Football League, with the New Orleans Breakers as one of the teams announced.
EXPERT ANALYSIS: @JohnDeShazier breaks down the tape on @MarcusWilliams' second quarter touchdown-saving PBU.#Saints | @surface pic.twitter.com/4a1dZ1OYtv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2021
This is going to be so fun to talk about.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 22, 2021
Effectively $10M a year to play his offensive weapon role
Or $23.75M if he becomes the starting QB
The #Sainte continue to find ways to innovate NFL contracts and it’s incredible. https://t.co/3sHV2CTFTl
The Saints recognized Dane Carriere as @OchsnerHealth Hero at our last home game!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 23, 2021
Dane and his fellow Ochsner VetForce 1 members participated in a zoom call with a surprise appearance by @camjordan94 to honor him as Hero. pic.twitter.com/QON924hUq8
