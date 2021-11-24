New Orleans Saints rookie roundup heading into Week 12 against Buffalo

The New Orleans Saints went to Philadelphia this weekend to face the Eagles in another forgettable performance. New Orleans, who’s allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game this season, gave up 242 yards on the ground in a 40-29 loss.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 55 percent of his passes for 214 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Mark Ingram filled in for the injured Alvin Kamara and rushed 16 times for 88 yards and added six catches for 25 yards.

Landon Young decent in relief for Armstead

Sixth-round offensive tackle Landon Young filled in for injured Pro-Bowler Terron Armstead and played all but one offensive snap. He was flagged a few times but otherwise had a solid day in protection.

Armstead was ruled out with knee and shoulder injuries but was limited in practice on Monday. His status remains unclear for Week 12, but Young will be ready to go against Buffalo if needed.

Paulson Adebo’s efforts were fruitless

Third-round cornerback Paulson Adebo was in on 53 percent of defensive snaps. He tied third on the team with five total tackles and was not targeted in coverage. The Saints’ defense was on the field for 78 plays, their second-highest total of the season.

Pete Werner’s playtime will be scheme-dependent

Second-round linebacker Pete Werner played just 11 defensive snaps after playing 25 in Week 10. His lone tackle came in the fourth quarter.

First-round defensive end Payton Turner remains on injured reserve while fourth-round quarterback Ian Book was inactive. New Orleans waived undrafted kicker Brian Johnson and promoted veteran kicker Brett Maher.

The Saints return home on Thursday night for a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo, who started 4-1, is now 2-3 in their last six games with losses to Tennessee, Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

