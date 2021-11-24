If the Saints win/lose vs the Bills

On Thanksgiving Day, the New Orleans Saints are hosting the Buffalo Bills on a nationally televised game. With a 3-game losing streak behind them, this team is looking to snap out of it and get back on the right track. Since losing these 3 games, the Saints have fallen to the 7 seed in the playoff hunt. With teams like the Eagles, Vikings and 49ers attempting to turn their seasons around, it’s time for the Saints to attempt to do the same.

There’s really no way around this, the Saints can’t afford to drop this game. If they have any hopes of find a way into the post season, it starts with Thursday night’s game. Losing this game would mean that the Saints would fall to 5-6, making chances at post season glory all the more slim. Let’s also not forget that Drew Brees will be honored at halftime for the first time since his retirement. He will also be calling the game from the broadcast booth. What a shame it would be to not only lose, but put on a poor performance on a night where the Saints look to honor a legend in Drew Brees.

Losing this game would also diminish this team’s confidence even more as we progress to another prime-time matchup next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Saints win:

If the Saints win here, they can attempt to change the current narrative of a season plagued with injuries and bad luck. They would move to 6-5 and continue to inch towards the wild card spot that is currently still up for grabs. A win here could also be the spark this team needs to snap out of the funk they’ve been in for almost a month. It’s apparent when we see them on television every week, this team has lost its confidence. They’ve forgotten what they’re playing for. Hopefully, the Brees halftime celebration and being back in the dome with a person who built the franchise back up from the ground can motivate this team into victory over a tough opponent.

With a win here, the Saints can build up some momentum as next week, the Dallas Cowboys will be coming to Bourbon Street. With the Cowboys on a slump of their own, the Saints need to capitalize and strike while the iron is hot. Defeating the Bills would motivate this team to continue the winning streak and make next week’s game all the more competitive.

This will by no means be an easy game for the Saints. The Bills are a tough football team who are also looking to bounce back after a bad loss against the Colts. It’s sure to be a fun game down in the bayou. Hopefully, the Saints can do what needs to be done and come out on top with a victory and a huge upset.

