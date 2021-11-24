CSC’s fantasy league recap: Week 11

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 82.26 (5-6)

Cam Newton had a good week overall, enough to give me the win in Fantasy but not enough to give the Panthers a win and close in on the Saints

vs.

Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 64.06 (8-3)

Low scoring game, but Cam Newton’s 3 touchdown performance in relief of Lamar Jackson proved enough for me to overcome an injury and bye depleted Mr. Chow.

CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 101.42 (8-3)

The Patriots D/ST absolutely destroyed the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Their 26 points was the most in a single game by a D/ST all year and more than four D/STs have scored all season.

vs.

Team Dunnells-Chris Dunnells: 89.28 (7-4)

It was a longshot for Danny Dimes to pull off the Monday night miracle, but his 2 interception performance didn’t even come close. 26 points from the Patriots D/ST to lead all scorers in this matchup.

You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 121.88 (3-8)

Was one more touchdown too much to ask?

vs.

Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 119.34 (5-6)

Justin Herbert throws enough touchdowns to guys not named Keenan Allen to give You Winston You Lose Some the comeback win. Dak Prescott’s 2.64 points absolutely waste Jonathan Taylor’s 51.9 points for Team Sanders.

Instant Kamara-Nic Jennings: 68.96 (3-8)

Russell Wilson is going to have to pull off some serious magic soon, as one more loss for Team Ertle will officially end the season

vs.

Team Ertle-Brenden Ertle: 64.58 (2-9)

A defensive struggle that only saw two players score more than 16 points, both playing for Instant Kamara.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 143.7 (7-4)

Patrick Mahomes relapses into a single digit performance, but Austin Ekeler more than made up for it

vs.

Green Bay LiveLaughLove-Kevin Skiver: 75.0 (6-5)

Austin Ekeler’s 4 touchdowns on Sunday night blew this one wide open. Not enough production from WR2 and up for Green Bay LiveLaughLove.

Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 127.18 (6-5)

Diontae Johnson’s 19.6 points make it an easy comeback for Brady on MNF

vs.

Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell: 120.08 (6-5)

Tom Brady easily overcomes a 12 point deficit for Ask the Cook going in to Monday Night Football.

Highest Scoring Team: Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 143.7 (1)

Lowest Scoring Team: Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 64.06 (1)

Largest Margin of Victory: Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 68.7 points (2)

This Weeks MVP: Justin Herbert, You Winston You Lose Some (34.28 points) (1)

This Weeks LVP: Dak Prescott, Team Sanders (2.64 points) (1)

