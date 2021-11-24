 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 24: Thomas Morstead is a Falcon

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Detroit Lions Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints announce Thanksgiving Day halftime performers - ESPN

The “Human Jukebox” Marching Band has been announced as the halftime act for the Saints Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? - Texans Daily

Rumors suggest that the Saints may be interested in trading for Deshaun Watson in the 2022 offseason.

Source: New Orleans Saints OT Landon Young to have season-ending foot surgery - ESPN

Reports indicate that rookie offensive tackle Landon Young has to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

Thomas Morstead signs deal with Atlanta Falcons - WWLTV

Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram both miss Saints Tuesday practice - NOLA

Both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram missed Tuesday’s practice with knee problems.

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor; felony gun charge dismissed - ESPN

While the felony charge was dismissed, Marshon Lattimore plead guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Report: Saints to Sign WR Malcolm Perry - Saints News Network

The Saints have reportedly signed Malcolm Perry off of the New England Patriots practice squad.

