Fleur-de-Links, November 24: Thomas Morstead is a Falcon

New Orleans Saints News:
Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints announce Thanksgiving Day halftime performers - ESPN
The “Human Jukebox” Marching Band has been announced as the halftime act for the Saints Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.
Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? - Texans Daily
Rumors suggest that the Saints may be interested in trading for Deshaun Watson in the 2022 offseason.
Source: New Orleans Saints OT Landon Young to have season-ending foot surgery - ESPN
Reports indicate that rookie offensive tackle Landon Young has to undergo season-ending foot surgery.
Thomas Morstead signs deal with Atlanta Falcons - WWLTV
Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram both miss Saints Tuesday practice - NOLA
Both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram missed Tuesday’s practice with knee problems.
New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor; felony gun charge dismissed - ESPN
While the felony charge was dismissed, Marshon Lattimore plead guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to one year of probation.
Report: Saints to Sign WR Malcolm Perry - Saints News Network
The Saints have reportedly signed Malcolm Perry off of the New England Patriots practice squad.
Linebacker Kwon Alexander: New Orleans Saints defense working to get back on track— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 23, 2021
Read more from @JohnDeShazier and @Chevron:https://t.co/DZMsfNjGed
We will be posting #ThankYouDrew messages from fans leading up to our Thanksgiving night game in the @CaesarsDome ⚜️@DrewBrees will speak to the crowd at halftime pic.twitter.com/tm1BNn2I3X— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 24, 2021
.@MarcusWilliams came up big when called upon ⚜️#Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/n99aHNX9hg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 23, 2021
Loading comments...