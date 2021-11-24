Fleur-de-Links, November 24: Thomas Morstead is a Falcon

The “Human Jukebox” Marching Band has been announced as the halftime act for the Saints Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rumors suggest that the Saints may be interested in trading for Deshaun Watson in the 2022 offseason.

Reports indicate that rookie offensive tackle Landon Young has to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram missed Tuesday’s practice with knee problems.

While the felony charge was dismissed, Marshon Lattimore plead guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to one year of probation.

The Saints have reportedly signed Malcolm Perry off of the New England Patriots practice squad.

