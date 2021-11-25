 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saints vs. Bills: Thanksgiving open thread

The main course of our Thanksgiving NFL triple-header is here! Skip the turkey legs and have some buffalo wings, Who Dat Nation!

By Wallace Delery
New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Thursday Night Football - Week 12

Buffalo Bills (6-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-5)

The Saints host the Bills in the Superdome looking to make a happy Thanksgiving night for Who Dat Nation. Who will feast for the Saints defense tonight? Which Saints on offense will carve up Buffalo like that turkey on the table? Let’s jump in the comments and get this Thanksgiving-themed game thread cooking! Who Dat!

Kickoff:

Thursday, November 25th - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcast:

Thursday Night Football on NBC (National Broadcast)

- Mike Tirico and Drew Brees

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(TNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 227 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Buffalo Bills radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

peacocktv.com (Subscription required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App and/or Peacock App (Subscription required)

Odds:

Saints +4.5; Over/Under 46.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Buffalo Rumblings

Here’s to the Saints snapping their three-game losing streak! Happy Thanksgiving, Who Dat Nation!

