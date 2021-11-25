Saints vs. Bills: Thanksgiving open thread

Thursday Night Football - Week 12
Buffalo Bills (6-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The Saints host the Bills in the Superdome looking to make a happy Thanksgiving night for Who Dat Nation. Who will feast for the Saints defense tonight? Which Saints on offense will carve up Buffalo like that turkey on the table? Let’s jump in the comments and get this Thanksgiving-themed game thread cooking! Who Dat!
Kickoff:
Thursday, November 25th - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcast:
Thursday Night Football on NBC (National Broadcast)
- Mike Tirico and Drew Brees
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(TNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 227 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Buffalo Bills radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
peacocktv.com (Subscription required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
NFL App and/or Peacock App (Subscription required)
Odds:
Saints +4.5; Over/Under 46.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints snapping their three-game losing streak! Happy Thanksgiving, Who Dat Nation!
