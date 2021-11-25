Saints vs. Bills: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Thanksgiving Gameday!
Tonight:
Buffalo Bills (6-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-5)
The Saints host the Bills in the Superdome tonight with a chance to get their season back on track. Tonight, the Saints can serve the fans the best thanksgiving dish of all... a win. Enjoy the food and the football with your family, friends, and the CSC community here in our open thread tonight! Happy Thanksgiving, Who Dat Nation!
Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 12 action:
Game time:
Thursday, November 25th - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcast:
Thursday Night Football on NBC (National Broadcast)
- Mike Tirico and Drew Brees
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(TNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 227 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Buffalo Bills radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
peacocktv.com (Subscription required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
NFL App and/or Peacock App (Subscription required)
Odds:
Saints +4.5; Over/Under 46.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.
Loading comments...