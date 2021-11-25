NFL Picks Week 12: Home For The Holiday

The New Orleans Saints host the Buffalo Bills in the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night. There hasn't been much to be thankful for from the Saints this season. The sense of hope, the sense of fun, the sense that the Saints may very well be a contender have been dwindling as the season has gone on. All of this has had Who Dat Nation feeling less than thankful on this holiday, but a win over Buffalo in the Dome will really have us all giving thanks.

Let’s take a look at this and all of the NFL action in Week 12.

Last week I went 12-3

I told you so: Texans over Titans!

What do I know: Bills over Colts?

***

WEEK 12

Thursday, November 25th - Thanksgiving Day

Early Game - Appetizer

Bears(3-7) at Lions(0-9-1)

Chicago’s defense will make the stops they need to in order to kick off Thanksgiving day with a win. Chicago wins 27-24.

Pick: Bears

***

Late Game - First Course

Raiders(5-5) at Cowboys(7-3)

Ezekiel Elliott will be the star of this game, carving up Vegas’ run defense like a Thanksgiving turkey. Dallas wins 31-20.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Primetime Game - Main Course & Dessert

Bills(6-4) at Saints(5-5)

The Saints are 3-0 all-time on Thanksgiving, and 6-0 counting Halloween and Christmas Day as well. Sure, that guarantees nothing, but it does show Sean Payton knows how to get his teams up for the holidays, as all six wins have come in the Payton era. These Saints may be the most injury-riddled team we have ever witnessed, but they will not lose every game left on the schedule, although it feels that way, having watched them lose their last three games. This is still a good team, fighting an uphill, but not hopeless battle for playoff contention.

On the other side, despite being a Super Bowl favorite in the AFC, Buffalo has been a schizophrenic mess since mid-October. They have recently lost 9-6 at Jacksonville, put up 45 against the Jets, and given up 41 to Indy. Far from a model of consistency, the Bills may be good, but they are prime for a loss to anyone, yes, even the hobbled Saints.

Drew Brees is back, in the booth at least, and will be honored by the team and the fans during this game. There will be a great atmosphere for a surprising and outstanding performance by the home team here, carried by a defensive performance reminiscent of some early season game. This will be another fun holiday performance by the Saints. Why? Why not. We've seen stranger results this season. Saints win 28-17.

Pick: Saints

***

Sunday, November 28th- Early Games

Buccaneers(7-3) at Colts(6-5)

Tampa will take advantage of deficiencies in the Indy defense thanks to the myriad of weapons at the Bucs’ disposal. Tampa wins 28-23.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Jets(2-8) at Texans(2-8)

In his return, Zach Wilson will have a very good passing day against Houston. Jets win 27-20.

Pick: Jets

***

Eagles(5-6) at Giants(3-6)

The Giants defense will absolutely shut down Philly’s rushing attack, forcing Jalen Hurts to stay in the pocket and beat them through the air, which he won't. On the other side, Daniel Jones will have his second-best performance of the season by torching the Eagles defense with all of the Giants’ pass-catchers getting in on the fun. This one will be over by the half. Giants win 35-10.

Pick: Giants

***

Panthers(5-6) at Dolphins(4-7)

While Miami’s defense stumbles and falls, Carolina’s defense will rise to the occasion. Carolina wins 33-19.

Pick: Panthers

***

Titans(8-3) at Patriots(7-4)

Tennessee’s defense will have a surprisingly good bounce back game at New England. Tennessee wins 24-20.

Pick: Titans

***

Steelers(5-4-1) at Bengals(6-4)

The LSU connection of Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase will make the big plays to pick up this divisional win. Cincinnati wins 23-21.

Pick: Bengals

***

Falcons(4-6) at Jaguars(2-8)

Atlanta will outgain Jacksonville on the ground, gaining control of time of possession and the game itself. Atlanta wins 25-14.

Pick: Falcons

***

Sunday, November 28th - Late Games

Chargers(6-4) at Broncos(5-5)

Justin Herbert will come through in the clutch against the Denver defense. Los Angeles wins 26-24.

Pick: Chargers

***

Rams(7-3) at Packers(8-3)

Matthew Stafford and company break their two-game slide with a huge win at Lambeau which will certainly have playoff ramifications. Los Angeles wins 30-24.

Pick: Rams

***

Vikings(5-5) at 49ers(5-5) - Game of the Week

This will be a tough defensive battle between two teams fighting to stay in playoff contention. Ultimately, the Niners offense will make the big plays necessary to get into field goal range to win this game which may hold huge tiebreaker implications at the end of the season. San Francisco wins 20-17.

Pick: 49ers

***

Sunday Night Football

Browns(6-5) at Ravens(7-3)

Baltimore will surprisingly have a big night in the passing game to propel them to a huge divisional victory. Baltimore wins 42-24.

Pick: Ravens

***

Monday, November 29th - Monday Night Football

Seahawks(3-7) at Washington FT(4-6)

Russell Wilson and the Seattle offense will come up with a solid game in Washington. Seattle wins 21-16.

Pick: Seahawks

***

That’s how I see Week 12 going down. Will the Saints end their losing streak while beating a Super Bowl contender? That would make this holiday that we’re all grateful for even better! Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!