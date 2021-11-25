Bears vs. Lions: Thanksgiving open thread

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving, Who Dat Nation! The feast is being prepared and family is on the way, but in the meantime we have the first of three NFL games to enjoy before dinner hits the table. Here is the first of our NFL triple-header:

Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan

Kickoff - 9:30am PST / 11:30am CST / 12:30pm EST

Network - FOX

Spend some of your spare moments conversing with your CSC family here as well. Enjoy the game, and get ready to feast on turkey and Buffalo tonight!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!