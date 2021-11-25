CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Bills vs. Saints

Start: Mark Ingram

Ingram has scored in double figures in both games he has played RB1 in relief of Alvin Kamara, and has had two of his three best fantasy performances of the year since retruning to New Orleans. The Bills run defense has been tough, but has recently been gashed 26 points from the Jets RBs and just gave up a 51 point performance to Jonathan Taylor. If Kamara is unable to suit up in the short week, Ingram should be a mid level RB2 on Thanksgiving.

Sit: Every wide receiver not named Stefon Diggs

Neither Cole Beasley nor Emmanuel Sanders has scored in double figures since Week 8, and meanwhile Stefon Diggs has finally overcome his early season fantasy woes to break into the top 10 at WR this year. The Saints defense against fantasy WRs does rank 25th this season, but is coming off it’s best two performances of the season in the last two weeks against the Titans and Eagles. I do not see this being a high scoring matchup, and only a touchdown will save Beasley and Sanders’s fantasy performance on Thanksgiving.

Ever since Trevor Siemian entered the lineup in Week 8, Tre’Quan Smith is averaging 9.7 points per game, and Marquez Callaway is averaging 8.6 points per game. The Saints passing offense has improved its production from a fantasy standpoint since Siemian took over, but a tough matchup against the top ranked defense against fantasy WRs means you should be able to find a better option this week in most leagues.

