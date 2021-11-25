CSC Podcast: Bills @ Saints Thanksgiving preview; Eagles dominate the Saints again

New Orleans Saints analysts for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle and Chris Connor break down the Eagles running all over the Saints in last Sunday’s games, and they preview this Thursday’s contest vs the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. They discuss how this team can still be a playoff contender with all of these injuries, a deep look into this week’s injury report, and what’s next for the offense? All this and so much more and this episode of the CSC podcast.

