 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 12 Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from the Canal St. Chronicles Staff for the Saints vs. Bills game on Thanksgiving.

By Andrew_Bell
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Me:

  • Tony Jones rushes for 100 yards and 2 TDs.

Chris Dunnells:

  • Emmanuel Sanders is the game’s leading receiver.
  • Stefon Diggs breaks a Marcus Williams tackle for a touchdown.
  • Taysom Hill commits two turnovers.

Brenden Ertle

  • Ty Montgomery TD.
  • Juwan Johnson leads team in yards.

Ross Jackson:

  • Stefon Diggs scores three TDs.
  • Saints score TD on opening drive.

Matthew Terry

  • Taysom plays significant snaps at quarterback.
  • Josh Allen has 100 rushing yards

Gregory Layfield:

  • Saints escape the game without any significant injuries.

Tina Howell:

  • Saints win.

Hayden Reel

  • Saints win.

What are your bold predictions? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @AndrewBell_98.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...