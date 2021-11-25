Week 12 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Me:
- Tony Jones rushes for 100 yards and 2 TDs.
Chris Dunnells:
- Emmanuel Sanders is the game’s leading receiver.
- Stefon Diggs breaks a Marcus Williams tackle for a touchdown.
- Taysom Hill commits two turnovers.
Brenden Ertle
- Ty Montgomery TD.
- Juwan Johnson leads team in yards.
Ross Jackson:
- Stefon Diggs scores three TDs.
- Saints score TD on opening drive.
Matthew Terry
- Taysom plays significant snaps at quarterback.
- Josh Allen has 100 rushing yards
Gregory Layfield:
- Saints escape the game without any significant injuries.
Tina Howell:
- Saints win.
Hayden Reel
- Saints win.
