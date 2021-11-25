CSC Staff Picks, Week 12: It could get ugly

The New Orleans Saints are making their annual lets-play-football-on-a-holiday spot later this evening. While Sean Payton and the Saints have historically fared well during their holiday games of late, that’s expected to come to a screeching halt tonight.

While the New Orleans Saints have had issues and injuries (including most recently to running back Alvin Kamara and the majority of the offensive line), the Buffalo Bills have been able to stay generally healthy. That could be a major reason why the Saints 6.5 point underdogs heading into the game (a margin that has only grown as the week has progressed).

The staff here at Canal Street Chronicles doesn’t see that upset being likely.

Here are our live-updating picks:

Last year, we had a celebrity guest join us each week to make picks for that week’s games. This year, we’re going to do something differently, where we’ll have a reader of Canal Street Chronicles make picks and track how our readers stack up with the staff here at CSC. This week, we have Matthew Hall (@Matthew_Hall32 on Twitter) joining us to make picks as we continue the 2021 season.

Here are Matthew’s picks this week:

Cowboys, Lions, Saints, Jaguars, Jets, Patriots, Eagles, Bengals, Buccaneers, Panthers, Chargers, 49ers, Packers, Ravens, Seahawks

At least someone has confidence in the Saints tonight.

Thanks to Tallysight for helping keep track with all of our picks each week and offering this super awesome graphic.

