Fleur-de-Links, November 25: Alvin Kamara out for Thanksgiving game

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Super Bowl LVI Odds: Cardinals Take the Top Spot - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints drop to #17 in the weekly Super Bowl LVI odds.

Pre-Thanksgiving injury report: Buffalo Bills healthy, New Orleans Saints under duress - Buffalo Rumblings

Only wide receiver Cole Beasley and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were on the final injury report for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Saints.

NFL Week 12 injuries: Alvin Kamara out for Saints on Thanksgiving; Jared Goff questionable for Lions - CBS Sports

Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk, and Tanoh Kpassagnon are all out for the upcoming game, while Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram are questionable.

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan help surprise shoppers by picking up grocery tab - ESPN

Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, and other local celebrities came together to pay the grocery bills of everyone at a local grocery store.

Inside the unique contract extension the Saints gave Taysom Hill - NFL

Ian Rapoport gives an in-depth analysis of Taysom Hill’s new contract.

Drew Brees ‘daydreaming’ about his Superdome return, the crowd and his NBC duties on Thursday - NOLA

Drew Brees speaks on his upcoming emotional return to the Superdome, as he will be present for the Saints game on Thanksgiving.

The history of “Who Dat:” How did the Saints legendary chant come to be? - WDSU

Explaining the origins of the iconic Saints chant.

