Fleur-de-Links, November 25: Alvin Kamara out for Thanksgiving game

The Saints drop to #17 in the weekly Super Bowl LVI odds.

Only wide receiver Cole Beasley and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were on the final injury report for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Saints.

Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk, and Tanoh Kpassagnon are all out for the upcoming game, while Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram are questionable.

Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, and other local celebrities came together to pay the grocery bills of everyone at a local grocery store.

Ian Rapoport gives an in-depth analysis of Taysom Hill’s new contract.

Drew Brees speaks on his upcoming emotional return to the Superdome, as he will be present for the Saints game on Thanksgiving.

Explaining the origins of the iconic Saints chant.

It’s Thanksgiving eve and @A_kamara6 and @camjordan94 surprised more than 100 shoppers in New Orleans by paying for their groceries as they were checking out pic.twitter.com/bhSEfVXc51 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 25, 2021