Fleur-de-Links, November 25: Alvin Kamara out for Thanksgiving game

New Orleans Saints News:
Super Bowl LVI Odds: Cardinals Take the Top Spot - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints drop to #17 in the weekly Super Bowl LVI odds.
Pre-Thanksgiving injury report: Buffalo Bills healthy, New Orleans Saints under duress - Buffalo Rumblings
Only wide receiver Cole Beasley and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were on the final injury report for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Saints.
NFL Week 12 injuries: Alvin Kamara out for Saints on Thanksgiving; Jared Goff questionable for Lions - CBS Sports
Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk, and Tanoh Kpassagnon are all out for the upcoming game, while Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram are questionable.
New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan help surprise shoppers by picking up grocery tab - ESPN
Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, and other local celebrities came together to pay the grocery bills of everyone at a local grocery store.
Inside the unique contract extension the Saints gave Taysom Hill - NFL
Ian Rapoport gives an in-depth analysis of Taysom Hill’s new contract.
Drew Brees ‘daydreaming’ about his Superdome return, the crowd and his NBC duties on Thursday - NOLA
Drew Brees speaks on his upcoming emotional return to the Superdome, as he will be present for the Saints game on Thanksgiving.
The history of “Who Dat:” How did the Saints legendary chant come to be? - WDSU
Explaining the origins of the iconic Saints chant.
It’s Thanksgiving eve and @A_kamara6 and @camjordan94 surprised more than 100 shoppers in New Orleans by paying for their groceries as they were checking out pic.twitter.com/bhSEfVXc51— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 25, 2021
Get to know @PjWilliams_26 in the latest player spotlight presented by @Microsoft! pic.twitter.com/MqJYCkaoAx— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 25, 2021
Color Rush for Thanksgiving night #BUFvsNO | @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/V5JyZFhFE5— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 24, 2021
