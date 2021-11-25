Saints Routed by Bills in Disheartening 31-6 Loss

Having lost three games in a row, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) were trying to avoid seeing their playoffs hopes further damaged by a home loss to the Buffalo Bills (6-4), on a night when the Saints where honoring former quarterback Drew Brees.

In the first half, the Saints’ offense would produce nothing, literally, as New Orleans trailed 10-0 at halftime. The Saints’ defense intercepted Josh Allen twice, once in the red zone, after the Saints’ offense had called and botched a fake field goal near midfield.

The Saints would then see the Bills score two unanswered touchdowns to take a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter. The Saints would score a meaningless touchdown to make the score 24-6, with a missed two-point conversion. The Bills would finally close the deal by adding one more touchdown for a 31-6 lead.

The Saints lose their fourth straight game and fall under 500 for the first time this season at 5-6. The season is looking more and more like a lost cause. But still, Happy Thanksgiving Y’all!

Below is a live quarter-by-quarter description of how the game unfolded:

FIRST HALF

First Quarter

Saints begin with the ball after the Bills defer to the second half. Saints promptly go three-and-out and punt.

Bills being from their 35-yard line and convert a first down to midfield with Stefon Diggs. Bills quickly run into Saints’ territory using the read-option game. Bills get to the red zone running the ball with Matt Breida. Josh Allen runs to the Saints’ 7-yard line and two plays later, he finds Dawson Knox for a touchdown.

NO: 0 - BUF: 7

Saints return the kickoff to the 16-yard line. New Orleans gains a first down with a swing pass by Ty Montgomery. Siemian finds Tre’Quan Smith for a first down. Saints face a 3rd-and-2 near midfield and Trevor Siemian gets sacked and Saints are forced to punt.

Bills take over at their 27-yard line. On 3rd-and-2, Josh Allen runs for a first down. Bills face a 3rd-and-13 from their 35-yard line and Carl Granderson sacks Josh Allen, forcing the Bills into their first punt as the quarter ends.

Second Quarter

Saints start at their own 35-yard line and get a first down to midfield. Saints face a third-and-10 from midfield and gain 8 yards and go for it on 4th-and-2. Saints fail to convert and turn the ball on downs.

Buffalo starts at its own 41-yard line. Josh Allen finds his tight end Davis for a first down in the Saints’ red zone. On third down, Kaden Elliss sacks Allen, forcing the Bills to settle for a field goal. Bills convert a 34-yard field goal.

NO: 0 - BUF: 10

Saints return the kickoff to their 20-yard line. Saints get close to a first down on 3rd-and-1 to keep the drive going, but are inches short. On 4th-and-inches, Saints sneak and convert from their own 29-yard line. Three plays later, Saints face a 3rd-and-10 and Siemian’s pass falls incomplete, as New Orleans punts again.

Buffalo starts at their 25-yard line. A holding penalty on the Bills pushes them back. On 3rd-and-6, Allen finds Emmanuel Sanders for a first down. Two plays later, Josh Allen is intercepted by Bradley Roby, Saints take over at midfield.

Saints run on first down and Siemian is sacked on second down, as the Saints face a 3rd-and-18 at the two-minute warning. Saints stall and are forced to punt yet again, but go for a fake with Blake Gillikin throwing to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. The pass is incomplete and Bills take over at midfield.

Bills take over near midfield and get into Saints’ territory. Allen finds Emmanuel Sanders for a first down at the Saints’ 16-yard line. Two plays later, Kwon Alexander intercepts Josh Allen, the Bills’ quarterback’s second pick of the game to hold the Saints down only 10-0.

At halftime, the Saints honored former quarterback Drew Brees:

SECOND HALF

Third Quarter

Saints kickoff to the Bills, who start at their own 25-yard line. On 3rd-and-7, Josh Allen gets a first down using his legs. Allen finds Cole Beasley into Saints’ territory for a first down. Buffalo gets deeper into Saints’ territory using Devin Singletary in the running game. A pass interference penalty on Marshon Lattimore takes the Bills into the red zone. Bills get to the Saints’ 5-yard line. Josh Allen finds Stefon Diggs for a touchdown.

NO: 0 - BUF: 17

Saints return the kickoff to their 15-yard line and immediately face a 3rd-and-8 and fail to convert. Saints punt again.

Bills take over at their 47-yard line and Allen immediately finds his receiver Gabriel at the Saints’ 33-yard line. Bills face a 4th-and-2 at the Saints’ 23-yard line and Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox for a touchdown. The rout is on.

NO: 0 - BUF: 24

Saints take over at their 25-yard line. New Orleans immediately a 3rd-and-9, Siemian finds Marquez Callaway for a first down, and a penalty on the Bills gives the Saints the ball at the Bills’ 42-yard line. Saints get to the Bills 29-yard line. Siemian finds Lil’Jordan Humphrey inside the Bills’ red zone. as the quarter ends.

Fourth Quarter

Trevor Siemian finds his tight end Nick Vannett for a touchdown, and the Saints (of course) miss the two-point conversion. Who needs those anyway?

NO: 6 - BUF: 24

Bills take over at their 25-yard line. Buffalo moves the ball to the 49-yard line and face a 4th-and-inches play. Buffalo elects to punt, pinning the Saints at the 12-yard line.

Saints go three-and-out and punt.

Bills return the punt to midfield and on the first play, gain 28 yards with Stefon Diggs and deep into Saints’ territory. Josh Allen finds Matt Breida for a screen play touchdown.

NO: 6 - BUF: 31

Saints take over at their 25-yard line. A few plays in, Trevor Siemian throws an interception to Jordan Poyer, who returns the pick at the Saints’ 44-yard line.

Bills insert Mitchell Trubisky in the game at quarterback and Buffalo doesn’t convert and punt.

Saints take over at their 12-yard line and convert a first down and move the ball meaninglessly until the clock hits zero.

Bills win the game 31-6.

