Social media reactions to Saints loss to Bills

Chances are that if you’re reading this, you’re a fan of the New Orleans Saints. If that is the case, then I’m sure you were feeling every bit of gut-wrenching emotion that you could possibly feel as we were forced to suffer through watching a team that is currently a shell of its former self. I would hope that at some point, you decided to turn the channel for your own personal inner peace and the sake of having a happy Thanksgiving.

As hard as that game was to watch, the good news now is that it’s over. The Saints would fall to the Bills 31-6, however it felt like it was 53-2. Let’s dive into the social media reactions of this massacre.

What the hell are we to say at this point? Get ‘em next time? It’s Week 12. #Saints have 4 first downs. Bills have 285 yards vs. 68 yards. I don’t even know why I’m bothering to watch this. — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) November 26, 2021

I can believe I actually thought the #Saints could win with Trevor Siemian. The hell I was smoking.

#NFL. — Timothy “TJAY” Jones (@tjayjones8) November 26, 2021

Trevor Siemian's pocket awareness is not exactly Brees-like... — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 26, 2021

please stop putting trevor siemian on my television. i've seen enough — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) November 26, 2021

Having a terrible offense is 1000 times less fun than having a bad defense. At least in 2014-16 sure the defense stunk but watching Drew try to work miracles was fun. This is excruciating — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) November 26, 2021

How long before the #Saints defense quits tonight because of how inept and uninspired the offense is? Gotta be hard to keep trying to win when the other side of the ball doesn’t seem to be. — CSC/LWOS Gregory (@FantasyGregory) November 26, 2021

Me describing the Saints’ offense pic.twitter.com/iirYsPdRUq — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 26, 2021

Barring more health concerns, I can’t see a reason why Taysom Hill wouldn’t start at QB against Dallas. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 26, 2021

Drew Brees to Trevor Seimian after the game pic.twitter.com/2lwCnEaDxi — Sterling Mclymont (@Sterl_Report) November 26, 2021

Moving forward, the Saints have a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Hopefully, we can get some key players back for this game. I’ll be here next week for more social media reactions.

