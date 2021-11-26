 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Social media reactions to Saints loss to Bills

Hello darkness, my old friend

By Sterling Mclymont
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Chances are that if you’re reading this, you’re a fan of the New Orleans Saints. If that is the case, then I’m sure you were feeling every bit of gut-wrenching emotion that you could possibly feel as we were forced to suffer through watching a team that is currently a shell of its former self. I would hope that at some point, you decided to turn the channel for your own personal inner peace and the sake of having a happy Thanksgiving.

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

As hard as that game was to watch, the good news now is that it’s over. The Saints would fall to the Bills 31-6, however it felt like it was 53-2. Let’s dive into the social media reactions of this massacre.

Moving forward, the Saints have a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Hopefully, we can get some key players back for this game. I’ll be here next week for more social media reactions.

