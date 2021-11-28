 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 12 late games open thread

We continue with a trio of games as the Saints have concluded play for the week. Let’s discuss the games here.

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: JAN 16 NFC Divisional Playoff - Rams at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 12 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff while as the New Orleans Saints have concluded play for the week. Here is today’s late slate:

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay

Minnesota at San Francisco

The marquee matchup of the late slate is the Packers hosting the Rams, in a rematch of January’s NFC Divisional Playoff. This is likely to be a preview of another playoff matchup between these two. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below.

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...