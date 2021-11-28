Browns vs. Ravens: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in Charm City. This is a rematch of arguably last season’s best primetime game of the year, when Baltimore won a 47-42 thriller. Will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens run wild on the Cleveland defense? Can the Browns establish a passing attack to match their ground game? Let’s tune in and find out!

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

