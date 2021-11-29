 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Seahawks vs. Washington FT: Monday Night Football open thread

An NFC matchup concludes Week 12 in the NFL. Join us here to discuss the game.

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks tonight just outside the nation’s capital. This is a matchup of two other 2020 NFC divisional winners that also won’t win their division in 2021. Will Russell Wilson dominate the Washington defense? Can Washington find a way to exploit the Seattle defense? Let’s tune in to find out!

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

FedEx Field - Landover, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...