Seahawks vs. Washington FT: Monday Night Football open thread

The Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks tonight just outside the nation’s capital. This is a matchup of two other 2020 NFC divisional winners that also won’t win their division in 2021. Will Russell Wilson dominate the Washington defense? Can Washington find a way to exploit the Seattle defense? Let’s tune in to find out!

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

FedEx Field - Landover, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

