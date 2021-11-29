Saints open as 5-point underdogs against the Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) have lost each of their last four games after starting the season 5-2 and have another Thursday night game at home in the Dome this week for prime time.

The Saints’ opponent this week, the Dallas Cowboys (7-4), have lost their last two games, so both teams should be more than fired up.

The Saints losing streak began when New Orleans lost their starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, for the rest of the season after suffering a devastating knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the Cowboys, they have MVP-candidate Dak Prescott at the helm who has dealt with his share of leg injuries (most recently a calf injury late last month). Outside of the quarterback position, while the Saints appear to be getting healthy (Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and others have returned to practice), the Cowboys are dealing with injuries - Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and others could all miss this week.

Despite a potential change of fortune for the Saints on the injury front, the Saints open as 5-point home underdogs against the Cowboys according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Last week, the line opened with the Saints as 4.5-point underdogs against the Bills, but grew to a full 7 points by kickoff.

It’s still too be determined if the Saints make a change at quarterback after Trevor Siemian struggled last two weeks against the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, or if the Saints find another way to give the offense a spark.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.