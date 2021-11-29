CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 12

The New Orleans Saints have now lost their fourth straight game, as the offense sputters on Thanksgiving night. No Saints player scored double digit fantasy points, as they were held to just 6 points at home. Thankfully (no pun intended) they should be getting healthy soon, as Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram should return to the lineup soon.

STUD: Josh Allen

The Bills quarterback had his best fantasy game since Week 8 on Thanksgiving, throwing for 260 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Saints. Allen also threw two interceptions, and has thrown 7 interceptions in the last four weeks. Allen was one of the best QBs in fantasy football through Week 8, but had lackluster performances by his standards between Weeks 9 and Week 11. Allen now faces tough defenses in the Patriots and Buccaneers in his next two games however, but he remains one of the best options at QB in fantasy regardless of the matchup.

dud: Tony Jones Jr.

Tony Jones had a big opportunity to prove himself on Thanksgiving, as both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram were unable to play on Thursday. Unfortunately, Jones only managed to gain 27 yards on 16 carries. The Bills run defense is currently ranked 8th against fantasy RBs, but was just gashed by Jonathan Taylor and the Colts for 228 yards and 4 TDs in Week 11, and gave up 26 points to the Jets running backs in Week 10. Jones was unable to get much going as the Saints trailed the whole game, but more production would have been nice from the Saints RB.

