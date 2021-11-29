Important quotes after the Thanksgiving loss to the Bills including difficult questions about the Saints quarterback play

Sean Payton

On the loss generally:

“It is a tough way to lose a game. Tip your hat to Atlanta. I thought they played better than us today. You can focus more on the result of that game. As a coach, our jobs are to focus on what caused the result. We did not do enough things well today. That always bothers you as the coach because you’re wanting to see your performance be more consistent, better, but there were too many penalties, too many long yardage situations. We put ourselves behind the eight-ball a number of times on offense in the first half. We finally put together a few drives at the end of the game. We did not do the things that winning teams do consistently in our league. We have to get that corrected. We have to do a better job coaching. That starts with me and being more consistent in some areas. Our third down numbers, now two-three weeks in a row, have been just average at best. We kind of go from there. It is what it is.

On his use of Taysom Hill:

“He was still going through the week. We knew he wasn’t going to be able to play quarterback this week, but he’s listed as full relative to being up. That was his foot.”

On Ian Book being inactive:

“[Taysom Hill] was just like last week. He was our No. 2 quarterback, right? Last week was the same way. Obviously, his role would be limited, but it was the same as last week’s game.”

On the play of Trevor Siemian:

“We just finished the game. It’s hard to give a review. He struggled. We struggled blocking him. We struggled running. I think it’s going to be difficult to do a lot of anything if you can’t block him and you can’t have some balance.”

On the offense’s struggles:

“More importantly being a head coach, the premium on winning is so important with the amount of work you put in for everyone involved – players, coaches, trainers, equipment, everyone. There’s so much that goes into it. That’s what you think about.”

Trevor Siemian

On his play generally:

“Not good enough to win. I didn’t play very well.”

On the offense’s struggles:

“It just feels hard. We’re just not getting anything going early in games and today we kind of allowed it to snowball. We put our defense in a bad situation, so, we have to get (the offense) right.”

Kwon Alexander

On the state of this team:

“Everybody is upset. We’re trying to figure it out. But we will figure it out. We have to get back to the drawing board and get ready for next week.”

On the offense’s struggles:

“It’s our job not to let the other team score. We have to hold our offense down and pick them up. We have to figure out a way to keep them energized.”

Cam Jordan

On the defense’s struggles in the second half:

“As a defender, if we can get one turnover, we can get two. If we can get two turnovers, we can get three, and we didn’t get enough turnovers today. So, I mean, four quarters, no spirit diminished. We knew what the emphasis was, we needed to create another turnovers and we didn’t, so we have to get better from that.”

On whether the defense feels an added burden with the offense struggling:

“What do you mean? We are a team. Our offense is dinged up, that is no excuse. It is (a) next man up mentality. Our defense is relatively healthy in terms of our linebacker corps and our secondary. So, we (the defense) have to be the strength. We (the defense) have to be more than we are in this game, more than we were in this game.”

