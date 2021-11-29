Fleur-de-Links, November 29: Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram return to practice

The Saints fall to 5-6 after a loss on Thanksgiving Day.

Alvin Kamara Tweets “I’m on it” the day after the Saints lose to the Buffalo Bills. (Tweet below)

Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and Mark Ingram have all returned to practice.

Josh Allen and Carl Granderson, former college teammates, exchanged lighthearted banter and jerseys after the game.

A video from inside the Superdome of the ceremony commemorating Drew Brees on Thanksgiving.

As of Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott has not been asked to sit out the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to play in the upcoming game against the Saints, in spite of missing previous games.