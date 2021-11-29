 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 29: Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram return to practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Routed by Bills in Disheartening 31-6 Loss - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints fall to 5-6 after a loss on Thanksgiving Day.

Alvin Kamara’s three-word message to Saints fans after blowout loss to Bills - Fox Sports

Alvin Kamara Tweets “I’m on it” the day after the Saints lose to the Buffalo Bills. (Tweet below)

3 Saints stars return to practice Sunday, including RB Alvin Kamara; no injury report until Monday - NOLA

Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and Mark Ingram have all returned to practice.

Post-Saints win, Bills’ Josh Allen trades jersey with former Wyoming teammate (video) - Bills Wire

Josh Allen and Carl Granderson, former college teammates, exchanged lighthearted banter and jerseys after the game.

[WATCH] Inside the Superdome for Drew Brees’ Commemoration Ceremony - Canal Street Chronicles

A video from inside the Superdome of the ceremony commemorating Drew Brees on Thanksgiving.

Ezekiel Elliott: Dallas Cowboys haven’t asked me to sit vs. New Orleans Saints - ESPN

As of Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott has not been asked to sit out the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints.

Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb Expected to Play vs. Saints After Missing Loss to Raiders - Bleacher Report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to play in the upcoming game against the Saints, in spite of missing previous games.

