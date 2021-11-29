Fleur-de-Links, November 29: Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram return to practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Routed by Bills in Disheartening 31-6 Loss - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints fall to 5-6 after a loss on Thanksgiving Day.
Alvin Kamara’s three-word message to Saints fans after blowout loss to Bills - Fox Sports
Alvin Kamara Tweets “I’m on it” the day after the Saints lose to the Buffalo Bills. (Tweet below)
3 Saints stars return to practice Sunday, including RB Alvin Kamara; no injury report until Monday - NOLA
Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and Mark Ingram have all returned to practice.
Post-Saints win, Bills’ Josh Allen trades jersey with former Wyoming teammate (video) - Bills Wire
Josh Allen and Carl Granderson, former college teammates, exchanged lighthearted banter and jerseys after the game.
[WATCH] Inside the Superdome for Drew Brees’ Commemoration Ceremony - Canal Street Chronicles
A video from inside the Superdome of the ceremony commemorating Drew Brees on Thanksgiving.
Ezekiel Elliott: Dallas Cowboys haven’t asked me to sit vs. New Orleans Saints - ESPN
As of Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott has not been asked to sit out the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints.
Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb Expected to Play vs. Saints After Missing Loss to Raiders - Bleacher Report
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to play in the upcoming game against the Saints, in spite of missing previous games.
⚜️⚜️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/6vYRYNpWZX— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 28, 2021
I’m on it..— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) November 26, 2021
.@demario__davis earns performance of the game honors this week ⤵️#Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/YULxoUZdi0— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 28, 2021
