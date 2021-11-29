“Up to eight positives” for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Thursday’s game

Up to eight Dallas Cowboys players have tested positive for COVID-19 including head coach Mike McCarthy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dallas is scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night and could be short-handed for the third consecutive week.

Cowboys Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper missed the last two games due to COVID-19 but is expected to return to practice this week.

Fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed last week’s game due to a concussion but should clear the league’s concussion protocol ahead of Thursday’s game.

Dallas has also considered resting All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Elliott has been managing a knee injury, but injured reserve is not being considered.

The Cowboys are 1-3 in their last four games. They remain in the hunt for one of the conference’s top seeds, but a loss Thursday could put that opportunity in jeopardy.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.