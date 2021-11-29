BREAKING: Taysom Hill preparing to start against Cowboys, per report

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill will take first-team reps in practice this week as he prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

New Orleans is giving Hill “every opportunity to start” in Thursday night’s matchup.

After quarterback Trevor Siemian passed for just 163 yards, one touchdown and an interception last week against Buffalo, New Orleans decided to make a change under center.

Siemian took over for Jameis Winston during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ultimately led the Saints to victory. Unfortunately, he has failed to lead the Saints to a win in the games since.

Taysom Hill, on the other hand, led the Saints to a 3-1 record as a starter last season for an injured Drew Brees and hopes to find similar success this year. With Hill recently inking a new four-year hybrid extension, it makes sense that they would turn to him sooner rather than later.

