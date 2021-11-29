Saints vs. Cowboys injury report: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Ryan Ramczyk return to practice

The New Orleans Saints finally get some good news on Monday’s injury report, but not without some concerning storylines to keep an eye on ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lengthy injury report for the Saints with a mixed bag of news.



Alvin Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk limited. Mark Ingram full.



Four DNPs: Kaden Elliss, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead. pic.twitter.com/CUFdo4TFLR — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 29, 2021

Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have each returned to practice after being out of last week’s Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills. With Ingram listed as full and Kamara as limited, the Saints could be getting at least one of their starting running backs back on the field for Thursday Night Football.

Looks like the run game could be getting further help with star right tackle Ryan Ramczyl returning in a limited capacity as well. However veteran bookend Terron Armstead, one of the best left tackles in the NFL, did not participate. Armstead returned to the lineup last week against the Bills.

All of the shuffling of a hopefully healing roster accompanies a change at qaurterback as well. Reports say that the Saints have been working in practice with Taysom Hill getting first team snaps with Trevor Siemian on second team. The Saints have lost four consecutive games with Siemian as the starter. Now, if Hill is healthy enough, it looks like he may finally be up to bat after battling various injuries since Week 5.

Also full in practice on Monday were cornerback Paulson Adebo and linebacker Andrew Dowell. Meanwhile, the defensive line remains thin with Marcus Davenport and Tonah Kpassagnon continuing to miss time. Linebacker Kaden Elliss, who helped out as much as he could as a pass rusher against Buffalo, also did not practice with a hamstring injury.

The Dallas Cowboys look to be getting healthier themselves with WRs Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb both looking ready to return along with edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

However, reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggest that the team will be dealing with at least eight players/coaches testing positive for COVID-19. Most of which, including head coach Mike McCarthy, will not be available for the Thursday tilt in New Orleans.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.