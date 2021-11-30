Fleur-de-Links, November 30: Taysom Hill starting for upcoming game against Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints News:
BREAKING: Taysom Hill preparing to start against Cowboys, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that Taysom Hill will likely start at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys.
Steelers sign a Saints practice squad player to their 53-man roster - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Montravius Adams off of the Saints practice squad.
Saints vs. Cowboys injury report: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Ryan Ramczyk return to practice - Canal Street Chronicles
Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport, Kaden Ellis, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were the only players that did not practice on the most recent Saints injury report, while Alvin Kamara was limited and Mark Ingram was full.
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins awarded Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award - New Orleans Saints
The Big Ten Conference has announced Malcolm Jenkins as the recipient of the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award
Saints open as 5-point underdogs against the Cowboys - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently the underdogs for their upcoming home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: New Orleans Saints’ Deonte Harris appealing a three-game suspension for summer DUI arrest - ESPN
After being sentenced to a three-game suspension following a DUI from the summer of 2021, Deonte Harris is appealing this ruling.
“Up to eight positives” for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Thursday’s game - Canal Street Chronicles
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that “there are up to eight” individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, including head coach Mike McCarthy.
The signature cellys pic.twitter.com/tIDozIjUZA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2021
Saints RB Alvin Kamara was again a limited participant in practice today, while Mark Ingram practiced in full.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 29, 2021
Sure looks like New Orleans will have at least one of their two top backs on Thursday.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey making hard work pay off for New Orleans #Saints,— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 29, 2021
'Just trying to be the best player I could possibly be'.
Read more from @JohnDeShazier | @Chevron https://t.co/QLEs5be4BG
Loading comments...