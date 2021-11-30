Fleur-de-Links, November 30: Taysom Hill starting for upcoming game against Dallas Cowboys

Reports indicate that Taysom Hill will likely start at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Montravius Adams off of the Saints practice squad.

Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport, Kaden Ellis, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were the only players that did not practice on the most recent Saints injury report, while Alvin Kamara was limited and Mark Ingram was full.

The Big Ten Conference has announced Malcolm Jenkins as the recipient of the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award

The Saints are currently the underdogs for their upcoming home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After being sentenced to a three-game suspension following a DUI from the summer of 2021, Deonte Harris is appealing this ruling.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that “there are up to eight” individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, including head coach Mike McCarthy.

The signature cellys

Saints RB Alvin Kamara was again a limited participant in practice today, while Mark Ingram practiced in full.



Sure looks like New Orleans will have at least one of their two top backs on Thursday.