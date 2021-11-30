 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, November 30: Taysom Hill starting for upcoming game against Dallas Cowboys

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

BREAKING: Taysom Hill preparing to start against Cowboys, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports indicate that Taysom Hill will likely start at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys.

Steelers sign a Saints practice squad player to their 53-man roster - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Montravius Adams off of the Saints practice squad.

Saints vs. Cowboys injury report: Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Ryan Ramczyk return to practice - Canal Street Chronicles

Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport, Kaden Ellis, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were the only players that did not practice on the most recent Saints injury report, while Alvin Kamara was limited and Mark Ingram was full.

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins awarded Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award - New Orleans Saints

The Big Ten Conference has announced Malcolm Jenkins as the recipient of the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award

Saints open as 5-point underdogs against the Cowboys - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently the underdogs for their upcoming home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Source: New Orleans Saints’ Deonte Harris appealing a three-game suspension for summer DUI arrest - ESPN

After being sentenced to a three-game suspension following a DUI from the summer of 2021, Deonte Harris is appealing this ruling.

“Up to eight positives” for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Thursday’s game - Canal Street Chronicles

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that “there are up to eight” individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, including head coach Mike McCarthy.

